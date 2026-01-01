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Beşiktaş J.K. Older Kids' Nike Football Knit Shorts - White/Black/Black

Recycled Materials

Beşiktaş J.K.

Older Kids' Nike Football Knit Shorts

42,99 €
White/Black/Black
Black/Bright Crimson/Bright Crimson
Black/White/White

Inspired by what your team wears on the pitch, these shorts feature sweat-wicking technology to help keep you dry and comfortable while you rep Beşiktaş.


  • Colour Shown: White/Black/Black
  • Style: IZ6033-100

Beşiktaş J.K.

42,99 €

Inspired by what your team wears on the pitch, these shorts feature sweat-wicking technology to help keep you dry and comfortable while you rep Beşiktaş.

Product Details

  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White/Black/Black
  • Style: IZ6033-100

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Beşiktaş J.K. Older Kids' Nike Football Knit Shorts

    Beşiktaş J.K.

    42,99 €

    Complete the look