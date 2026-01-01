A'Two By You A'ja Wilson Customised Basketball Shoes

A'Two By You

169,99 €

Real Ones like A'ja leave a distinctive stamp on the game—and their shoes. The A'Two By You lets you create your own archetype. From shimmery upper options to glow-in-the-dark outsoles to pearlised traction patterns and star-shaped personal ID's, this shoe levels up the M'VP's palette—and then some. Make it your own, just make sure it's REAL.

Keep running

The midsole is made of our Cushlon 3.0 for optimal cushioning and responsiveness, perfect for those who love to run rim-to-rim all game like A'ja. A step-in insole on top of the Cushlon offers comfort and support.

Get it and Go

A snappy bottom-loaded Air Zoom unit in the forefoot gives A'ja's lethal first step even more juice when attacking the rim. A midfoot plate provides ample stability and that extra oomph for dynamic movements.

Shift and Move

We made A'ja's traction pattern with a wavy herringbone pattern that's designed to help her stop in an instant and shift gears on command. An injected moulded heel counter provides stability and containment.

Lock in

The upper is made with a structural moulding that's stable, strong and breathable. It helps A'ja stay stable and locked in when she's checking opponents defensively or blowing by them with the rock. We weaved A'ja's signature asymmetry into the big toe side of the shoe too, adding panelled ventilation for when the game heats up.