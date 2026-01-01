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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.
- Colour Shown: Summit White/Light Arctic Pink/Silver
- Style: IV6787-100
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
99,99 €
Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.
Benefits
- Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
- Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
- Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.
Product details
- Foam midsole
- Low-cut collar
- Reflective design details
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Classic laces
- Colour Shown: Summit White/Light Arctic Pink/Silver
- Style: IV6787-100
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
99,99 €