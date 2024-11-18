Nike athlete: Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz goes all in for every point, playing to win always with relentless creativity and pure positivity.
Last updated: 7 August 2026
2 min read
Carlos Alcaraz
Discipline: Tennis
Nationality: Spanish
Born: 05/05/2003
“First you have to be a person, then you have to be an athlete.”
Carlos is a generational athlete with generational values. Driven by a mantra passed on to him by his grandfather, present in everything he does on and off the court.
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