A comfortable and supportive sports bra can make all the difference in your training, and knowing how to choose a sports bra is key to finding the right fit in the style that works for your workout.

There is a dizzying array of sports bras in the world made with varying features to account for exertion levels and preferred feel. Nike offers a few different sports bra silhouettes:

For an athlete with a here-to-win mentality, the Nike Swoosh Bra is the top pick. Its maximum coverage supports every move.

is the top pick. Its maximum coverage supports every move. For a minimal-coverage bra, opt for the Nike Indy , a sleek but supportive choice that offers plenty of freedom to flex—and to flatter.

, a sleek but supportive choice that offers plenty of freedom to flex—and to flatter. If you're seeking all-day comfort, try the ultra-soft, smooth Nike Alate, which feels like a second skin.

Remember that the right sports bra has a snug fit while allowing for flexible movement. A sports bra that doesn't fit well may chafe, not keep you in place or feel restrictive around your ribcage.

Use this guide for tips on how to choose a sports bra.