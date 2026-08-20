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Sneaker & Schuhe für Damen – Nike Black Friday 2026

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Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Fußballschuh für normalen Rasen
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Fußballschuh für normalen Rasen
29 % Rabatt
Nike Free 2025
Nike Free 2025 Workout-Schuh (Damen)
Recyclingmaterialien
Nike Free 2025
Workout-Schuh (Damen)
29 % Rabatt
Nike Maxfly 2
Nike Maxfly 2 Laufspikes für Sprints
Nike Maxfly 2
Laufspikes für Sprints
28 % Rabatt
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite Fußballschuh für normalen Rasen
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Fußballschuh für normalen Rasen
28 % Rabatt
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Nike Air Max 90 Drift Schuh (Herren)
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Schuh (Herren)
29 % Rabatt
Nike P-6000 SE
Nike P-6000 SE Schuh für Damen
Nike P-6000 SE
Schuh für Damen
29 % Rabatt
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Fußballschuh für normalen Rasen
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Fußballschuh für normalen Rasen
28 % Rabatt
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite Low-Top-Fußballschuh für normalen Rasen
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Low-Top-Fußballschuh für normalen Rasen
29 % Rabatt
Nike Victory 2
Nike Victory 2 Track & Field Langstrecken-Spikes
Nike Victory 2
Track & Field Langstrecken-Spikes
28 % Rabatt
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Damenschuh
Nike Shox TL
Damenschuh
28 % Rabatt
LeBron XXIII Elite "Hurt Feelings"
LeBron XXIII Elite "Hurt Feelings" Basketballschuh
LeBron XXIII Elite "Hurt Feelings"
Basketballschuh
29 % Rabatt
Nike G.T. Cut 4
Nike G.T. Cut 4 Basketballschuh
Nike G.T. Cut 4
Basketballschuh
29 % Rabatt
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Workout-Schuh für Herren
Nike Metcon 10
Workout-Schuh für Herren
29 % Rabatt
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Rob Dillingham"
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Rob Dillingham" Basketballschuh
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Rob Dillingham"
Basketballschuh
29 % Rabatt
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Nike Metcon 10 AMP Workout-Schuh für Herren
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Workout-Schuh für Herren
29 % Rabatt
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Damenschuh
Recyclingmaterialien
Nike Air Max Plus
Damenschuh
29 % Rabatt
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM Damen-Tennisschuh für Clay Courts
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Damen-Tennisschuh für Clay Courts
28 % Rabatt
Nike Alphafly 3 Glam
Nike Alphafly 3 Glam Damen-Laufschuh für Wettkämpfe
Nike Alphafly 3 Glam
Damen-Laufschuh für Wettkämpfe
29 % Rabatt
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM Tennisschuh für Sandplätze (Damen)
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM
Tennisschuh für Sandplätze (Damen)
29 % Rabatt
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Wasserfester Traillaufschuh für Damen
Recyclingmaterialien
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Wasserfester Traillaufschuh für Damen
29 % Rabatt
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro PRM
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro PRM Tennisschuh für Hartplätze (Damen)
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro PRM
Tennisschuh für Hartplätze (Damen)
29 % Rabatt
Nike In-Season TR 14
Nike In-Season TR 14 Workout-Schuh (Damen)
Nike In-Season TR 14
Workout-Schuh (Damen)
29 % Rabatt
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Schuh mit reflektierenden Akzenten (Damen)
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Schuh mit reflektierenden Akzenten (Damen)
29 % Rabatt
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8 Fußballschuh für normalen Rasen
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Fußballschuh für normalen Rasen
29 % Rabatt

Women's Nike Black Friday trainers sale 2026: power up your regime

Go the extra mile in Nike Black Friday women's trainers. Bring your best performance to the court, track or trail with data-driven designs that are engineered for progress. Whether it's an easy run or a challenging workout, our technology is built to help you smash your goals.

Unparalleled support

When it comes to footwear, our commitment to comfort is unwavering. And the women's Nike Black Friday trainers sale edit is a great example of this. Experience dreamlike cushioning with our ZoomX technology—this innovative foam is made from materials also used in aerospace design. ZoomX, our lightest foam yet, delivers 85% energy return so you can run further and faster. Meanwhile, styles with rubber pods, placed in just the right spots, keep your feet supported stride after stride.

Heritage that speaks volumes

We've been crafting women's trainers with Nike Air Max technology since 1987 and it's still just as popular today. Delivering lightweight cushioning with every step, our Air Max units are a hit with athletes everywhere. You'll also find shoes with patterned soles that provide exceptional grip in a variety of conditions—these designs take inspiration from our iconic Waffle outsole.

Built for adventure

Whether you're out for a jog or tackling new trails, Nike Black Friday women's shoes are designed to help you break new ground. Our trail-running shoes come with rugged traction, so rocky ridges are no match for you. Training for a marathon? Put your faith in our lightweight footwear that will support you through every mile. Opt for styles crafted with Nike React foam that delivers extra responsiveness. Meanwhile, football and basketball shoes with Zoom Air technology absorb impact and then snap back to form quickly. This means reduced injury risk, no matter how rough the play gets. If you're looking for a fun day out on the court, opt for tennis shoes that feature a low profile and comfortable outsoles to ensure quick movement during long rallies.

Engineered for you

Looking for shoes that make your life easier? You'll find them in the women's Nike Black Friday trainers sale. Look out for pairs with stretchy uppers that are easy to get on and off and fit snugly to your feet. Heading to the pool or gym? Find water-resistant slides with grippy outsoles—these are available in muted and neutral colours that go with everything. Meanwhile, retro-inspired low tops and sleek high tops add a pop of colour to your daily movements.