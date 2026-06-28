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T-shirt Dri-FIT Nike ACG – Uomo - Summit White

Nike ACG

T-shirt Dri-FIT – Uomo

CHF 57
Summit White
Nero
Seleziona la taglia/misuraGuida alle taglie e alle misure

Realizzata per le attività all'aria aperta, questa t-shirt è dotata di tecnologia traspirante per un comfort che dura tutto il giorno. Il tessuto pesante e la vestibilità ampia sono strutturati e resistenti.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Summit White
  • Stile: IR6985-121
  • Paese/regione di origine: Vietnam

Nike ACG

CHF 57

Realizzata per le attività all'aria aperta, questa t-shirt è dotata di tecnologia traspirante per un comfort che dura tutto il giorno. Il tessuto pesante e la vestibilità ampia sono strutturati e resistenti.

Dettagli prodotto

  • 63% poliestere/37% cotone
  • Lavabile in lavatrice
  • Prodotto importato
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Summit White
  • Stile: IR6985-121
  • Paese/regione di origine: Vietnam

Taglia/misura e fit

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (3)

3 stelle

  • Not as pictured

    lmathewj

    The T-shirt design and fit is great but the text isn’t purple as pictured - it’s black.

  • Not as pictured!!!

    PeterL264829728

    Decent t shirt but the writing is in black not as in the picture! Bit gutted but still a nice t shirt

  • Acg shirts are the best

    Darrelli

    Love the fit of this shirt especially how it sits on the shoulders as it feels fitted without feeling tight

T-shirt Dri-FIT Nike ACG – Uomo

Nike ACG

CHF 57

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