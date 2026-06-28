T-shirt Dri-FIT Nike ACG – Uomo

Not as pictured
lmathewj
The T-shirt design and fit is great but the text isn’t purple as pictured - it’s black.
Realizzata per le attività all'aria aperta, questa t-shirt è dotata di tecnologia traspirante per un comfort che dura tutto il giorno. Il tessuto pesante e la vestibilità ampia sono strutturati e resistenti.
Nike ACG
Realizzata per le attività all'aria aperta, questa t-shirt è dotata di tecnologia traspirante per un comfort che dura tutto il giorno. Il tessuto pesante e la vestibilità ampia sono strutturati e resistenti.
Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.
Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.
3 stelle
Not as pictured
lmathewj
The T-shirt design and fit is great but the text isn’t purple as pictured - it’s black.
Not as pictured!!!
PeterL264829728
Decent t shirt but the writing is in black not as in the picture! Bit gutted but still a nice t shirt
Acg shirts are the best
Darrelli
Love the fit of this shirt especially how it sits on the shoulders as it feels fitted without feeling tight
Nike ACG