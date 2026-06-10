Scarpa Nike Astrograbber – Uomo

Small and Narrow
NikePlusUser5133801
How is a size 11 not a size 11? I have never had to purchase Nikes a 1/2 size larger. Super narrow as well. The 1/2 size up didn’t fix the narrow issue
Uscita dopo il modello Waffle Trainer di Nike, questa scarpa all'avanguardia era pensata per offrire aderenza sull'erba sintetica dei campi da football americano.
Nike Astrograbber
Uscita dopo il modello Waffle Trainer di Nike, questa scarpa all'avanguardia era pensata per offrire aderenza sull'erba sintetica dei campi da football americano.
Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.
Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.
2.8 stelle
Small and Narrow
NikePlusUser5133801
How is a size 11 not a size 11? I have never had to purchase Nikes a 1/2 size larger. Super narrow as well. The 1/2 size up didn’t fix the narrow issue
Un peu mitigé
Samuel651523896
Un peu serré ! A porter avec des chaussettes extra-fines. La texture est bonne et le confort au pied y est, même s'il faut la porter souvent afin qu'elle s'élargisse.
Size Up!
Davimea
Make sure to go half a size up! Looks great on the food but small. All my Nike, AF1, Air Max and SBs all 9. Thought it was sure fire thing sizing wouldn’t be a problem. I was wrong.
Nike Astrograbber