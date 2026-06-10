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Scarpa Nike Astrograbber – Uomo - Light Silver/Phantom/Nero/Sail

Nike Astrograbber

Scarpa – Uomo

CHF 150
Seleziona la taglia/misuraGuida alle taglie e alle misure

Uscita dopo il modello Waffle Trainer di Nike, questa scarpa all'avanguardia era pensata per offrire aderenza sull'erba sintetica dei campi da football americano.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Light Silver/Phantom/Nero/Sail
  • Stile: IH2341-001
  • Paese/regione di origine: Cina

Nike Astrograbber

CHF 150

Uscita dopo il modello Waffle Trainer di Nike, questa scarpa all'avanguardia era pensata per offrire aderenza sull'erba sintetica dei campi da football americano.

Vantaggi

  • La tomaia in pelle si ammorbidisce e acquisisce un tocco vintage con l'utilizzo.
  • L'ammortizzazione Air Zoom offre una sensazione di velocità che ti farà decollare.
  • Il battistrada in gomma con motivo waffle offre trazione, resistenza e uno stile ispirato alla leggenda.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Intersuola in schiuma
  • Battistrada in gomma
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Light Silver/Phantom/Nero/Sail
  • Stile: IH2341-001
  • Paese/regione di origine: Cina

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (4)

2.8 stelle

  • Small and Narrow

    NikePlusUser5133801

    How is a size 11 not a size 11? I have never had to purchase Nikes a 1/2 size larger. Super narrow as well. The 1/2 size up didn’t fix the narrow issue

  • Un peu mitigé

    Samuel651523896

    Un peu serré ! A porter avec des chaussettes extra-fines. La texture est bonne et le confort au pied y est, même s'il faut la porter souvent afin qu'elle s'élargisse.

  • Size Up!

    Davimea

    Make sure to go half a size up! Looks great on the food but small. All my Nike, AF1, Air Max and SBs all 9. Thought it was sure fire thing sizing wouldn’t be a problem. I was wrong.

Scarpa Nike Astrograbber – Uomo

Nike Astrograbber

CHF 150

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