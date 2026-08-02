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Scarpa Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble "Scorpion" – Uomo - Nero/Gamma Blue/Argento metallizzato/Chrome

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble "Scorpion"

Scarpa – Uomo

CHF 220
Seleziona la taglia/misuraGuida alle taglie e alle misure

Originariamente ispirata all'anatomia umana e all'estetica dell'atletica anni Novanta, Air Max 95 presenta un esclusivo design ondulato. Questa versione abbina materiali misti e ammortizzazione a vista in un look a strati con un comfort incredibile. Il look si fa pungente grazie ai dettagli con lo scorpione.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Gamma Blue/Argento metallizzato/Chrome
  • Stile: IM4691-001
  • Paese/regione di origine: Indonesia

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble "Scorpion"

CHF 220

Originariamente ispirata all'anatomia umana e all'estetica dell'atletica anni Novanta, Air Max 95 presenta un esclusivo design ondulato. Questa versione abbina materiali misti e ammortizzazione a vista in un look a strati con un comfort incredibile. Il look si fa pungente grazie ai dettagli con lo scorpione.

Vantaggi

  • Questo modello si ispira all'anatomia umana: l'intersuola e la suola rappresentano la colonna vertebrale, gli inserti superiori ricordano i muscoli, mentre i lacci simboleggiano le costole.
  • La tomaia unisce tessuto e pelle per creare un look multistrato resistente.
  • L'unità Max Air a vista offre ammortizzazione e leggerezza.
  • Gli intagli di flessione nell'intersuola/suola offrono la massima libertà di movimento.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Tomaia in vera pelle e pelle sintetica
  • Intersuola in schiuma
  • Battistrada in gomma
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Gamma Blue/Argento metallizzato/Chrome
  • Stile: IM4691-001
  • Paese/regione di origine: Indonesia

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (2)

5 stelle

  • JanelleM274394228

    I love the color! The all black and the hints of the bright turquoise blue really brings the shore out!

  • mikey870230369

    Really nice design and fits nicely

Scarpa Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble "Scorpion" – Uomo

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble "Scorpion"

CHF 220

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