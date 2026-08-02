Scarpa Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble "Scorpion" – Uomo

JanelleM274394228
I love the color! The all black and the hints of the bright turquoise blue really brings the shore out!
Originariamente ispirata all'anatomia umana e all'estetica dell'atletica anni Novanta, Air Max 95 presenta un esclusivo design ondulato. Questa versione abbina materiali misti e ammortizzazione a vista in un look a strati con un comfort incredibile. Il look si fa pungente grazie ai dettagli con lo scorpione.
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble "Scorpion"
Originariamente ispirata all'anatomia umana e all'estetica dell'atletica anni Novanta, Air Max 95 presenta un esclusivo design ondulato. Questa versione abbina materiali misti e ammortizzazione a vista in un look a strati con un comfort incredibile. Il look si fa pungente grazie ai dettagli con lo scorpione.
Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.
Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.
5 stelle
JanelleM274394228
I love the color! The all black and the hints of the bright turquoise blue really brings the shore out!
mikey870230369
Really nice design and fits nicely
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble "Scorpion"