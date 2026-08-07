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Scarpa da basket Book 2 "Tigers" - Midnight Navy/Bianco/Midnight Navy

Book 2 "Tigers"

Scarpa da basket

CHF 185
Seleziona la taglia/misuraGuida alle taglie e alle misure

Devin Booker ama il Michigan, con forza e passione. Questa edizione speciale di Book 2 rende omaggio al suo Stato natale sfoggiando l'iconica vecchia D inglese riconoscibile da qualsiasi appassionato di baseball, che simboleggia la forza e la tenacia che incarnano i colori di Detroit.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Midnight Navy/Bianco/Midnight Navy
  • Stile: IM4667-400
  • Paese/regione di origine: Vietnam

Book 2 "Tigers"

CHF 185

Devin Booker ama il Michigan, con forza e passione. Questa edizione speciale di Book 2 rende omaggio al suo Stato natale sfoggiando l'iconica vecchia D inglese riconoscibile da qualsiasi appassionato di baseball, che simboleggia la forza e la tenacia che incarnano i colori di Detroit.

Zoom Zoom

Abbiamo spostato l'unità Air Zoom dal tallone all'avampiede per una reattività a basso profilo. Il moderno motivo di trazione a spina di pesce è ispirato alla passione di Book per il design Air Force 1 e prende spunto dai tradizionali cerchi concentrici che offrono trazione e resistenza.

Tomaia leggera

La tomaia è realizzata con un materiale sintetico, leggero, resistente e impercettibile sul piede. La tua pelle resterà fresca dentro e fuori dal campo, proprio come quella di Book.

Calzata aderente

Un sistema di supporto nell'area mediale offre una sensazione di stabilità per tagli a canestro, finte e torsioni in perfetto stile Book.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Colore mostrato in foto: Midnight Navy/Bianco/Midnight Navy
  • Stile: IM4667-400
  • Paese/regione di origine: Vietnam

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (4)

5 stelle

  • MLB collab. Superior!

    Erice15427a59e2d4fcdaa8b251b5aec1d17

    If you love Navy these are so beautiful. The D , mlb collab is awesome. And if I’m lost in Detroit there’s maps of downtown on the inserts ,They are very reflective also, idk how these aren’t going for $300 on stock x lol. I was afraid of going true to size but got 11 and after a few hours it’s the best fit instead of going up half size and possible slippage could occur. 10/10 with these. I’m a fan because you can hoop in these or go out in them. Clean classic look from Book!

  • Best Book 2 made

    Georgek435690584

    Nike made these right the fit the comfortability the look the color is on point and the Old English D 👌 perfect Book 2

  • Love these shoes!

    Shane506981357

    Love these shoes the way they look the attention to detail when it comes to my home city where I grew up! They come with different laces! These are for sure my new Tigers 🐅 game day shoes for the rest of my life! They are very comfortable, made very well.

Scarpa da basket Book 2 "Tigers"

Book 2 "Tigers"

CHF 185

Il controllo in campo e la rapidità dell'avampiede ti consentono di giocare al tuo ritmo, proprio come Book.

Vantaggio

Velocità e reattività

Sensibilità in campo

Contatto con il terreno

Per

Accelerazione e decelerazione

Calzata

Aderente

Specifiche tecniche

Peso della scarpa

Circa 450 g (misura da uomo 42,5)

Differenziale

Circa 6 mm

Cosa c'è di nuovo?

    • L'unità Air Zoom è posizionata dal tallone all'avampiede per una reattività più rapida.
    • La tomaia leggera e il design a basso profilo offrono un contatto maggiore con il campo.
    • L'intreccio sull'area mediale offre comfort e stabilità.
    • La schiuma Cushlon 3.0 e il soffice sottopiede offrono un'ammortizzazione morbida e stabile.
    • Il motivo di trazione a spina di pesce con dettagli a forma di sole ti aiuta a cambiare direzione e ad accelerare.

Caratteristiche ad alte prestazioni

  • Controllo della velocità

    Abbiamo spostato l'unità Air Zoom dal tallone all'avampiede per offrirti una spinta turbo aggiuntiva che ti permetterà di superare il tuo difensore.

  • Veloce sulla palla

    Il sistema di supporto nell'area mediale rinnovato si combina con la tomaia sagomata per offrire una maggiore stabilità durante finte e torsioni.

  • Cambia ritmo

    La tomaia più leggera rispetto alla Book 1 e la sensazione di maggiore aderenza al campo ti aiutano a mantenere la stabilità e l'equilibrio in caso di esitazioni e durante gli stepback.

Dentro il design

Devin Booker

"Per me era molto importante sentire davvero il campo e avere più contatto con il terreno."

Devin Booker

Guardia, Phoenix Suns

Completa il look

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