Apprezzata da sempre per la classica semplicità e il comfort ideale, Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage torna con uno stile a basso profilo e un look da basket leggendario. Con ricchi dettagli in pelle scamosciata, Swoosh rétro e collare ultramorbido, è un must-have del tuo guardaroba che ti porterà ovunque.
4.3 Stelle
1add9966-5906-453a-82f6-0cac37934d6a - 01 lug 2022
Looks and feels like a cheap shoe. The orange foam material they use on the tongue shows through making the tongue orange. Looks cheap and terrible against the white shoe. And the shoe is flat and has not support.
bdff8fd1-bbee-4cad-9d2c-e6252cde0a82 - 27 mag 2022
Blasen direkt nach 10min am Start.
6e90deda-cfd4-4555-8bb3-3e8fa109f040 - 26 apr 2022
"Un maximum de comfort et de résistance", la bonne blague. Ces chaussures sont bonnes à jeter au bout de 3 mois d'utilisation normale : 5km de trajet par jours. Elles présentent un trou béant sur le côté de la chaussure. Passez votre chemin sur ce modèle.