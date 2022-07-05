Con lo stesso design ondulato dell'originale, ispirato ai treni proiettile giapponesi, Nike Air Max 97 è pensata per spingere il tuo stile a tutta velocità. Grazie alla rivoluzionaria unità Nike Air a tutta lunghezza che ha messo sottosopra il mondo del running e all'aggiunta di colori nuovi e dettagli frizzanti, ti permetterà di correre nel massimo comfort.
4.6 Stelle
AlanE - 05 lug 2022
Not as durable as claimed. Midsole paint rubs off within a couple of wears and you can do nothing about it, and everything falls apart after that. Not worth the price.
HeathW472633302 - 14 gen 2022
Literally my favorite shoe every. Super comfortable, they look amazing, and they’re easy to style. Definitely worth the price, and will for sure buy more pairs
P E. - 09 gen 2022
Daughter love shoes Plus y'all are fancy shipping and handling and y'all return policy is excellent not only that y'all normally give discounts