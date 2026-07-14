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Scarpa Air Jordan 6 Retro "Infrared Salesman" – Ragazzo/a - Nero/Light Crimson

Air Jordan 6 Retro "Infrared Salesman"

Scarpa – Ragazzo/a

CHF 170
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L'inafferrabile "Reverse Infrared" è finalmente uscita dagli annali della storia per celebrare il 35° anniversario dell'AJ6. Questa colorway, un tempo nota come "Infrared Salesman Sample" da un catalogo di campioni del '99, rivisita un classico Jordan con dettagli invertiti sull'intersuola e un brillante marchio Light Crimson sul tallone.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Light Crimson
  • Stile: IQ1275-001
  • Paese/regione di origine: Indonesia

Air Jordan 6 Retro "Infrared Salesman"

CHF 170

L'inafferrabile "Reverse Infrared" è finalmente uscita dagli annali della storia per celebrare il 35° anniversario dell'AJ6. Questa colorway, un tempo nota come "Infrared Salesman Sample" da un catalogo di campioni del '99, rivisita un classico Jordan con dettagli invertiti sull'intersuola e un brillante marchio Light Crimson sul tallone.

Vantaggi

  • La tecnologia Nike Air assorbe gli urti per un'ammortizzazione ideale a ogni passo.
  • Il battistrada in gomma offre un'aderenza e una resistenza maggiori.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Light Crimson
  • Stile: IQ1275-001
  • Paese/regione di origine: Indonesia

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (16)

5 stelle

  • Sneaker

    Sneaker

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Shoe Review I’m very happy with these shoes. They’re comfortable right out of the box and provide great support, even after wearing them for several hours. They fit true to size, the material feels durable, and they have a clean, stylish look that goes well with both casual and work outfits. The grip is good, and they’ve held up well with daily use. Overall, I would definitely recommend these shoes to anyone looking for comfort, quality, and value.

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Comfortable and stylish!

    Lady E

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Purchased with a gift card from bday and such a good buy!

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Retro Infrared Salesman 6s

    Mae Mae

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I love these shoes!! You could wear them with any style clothing! Very comfortable! Highly recommend.

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Scarpa Air Jordan 6 Retro "Infrared Salesman" – Ragazzo/a

Air Jordan 6 Retro "Infrared Salesman"

CHF 170

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