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Scarpa Air Jordan 1 Mid SE – Donna - Off Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Scarpa – Donna

CHF 170
Seleziona la taglia/misuraGuida alle taglie e alle misure

Air Jordan 1 Mid combina stile pensato per il campo, comfort eccezionale e look iconico. L'unità Air-Sole ammortizza il passo sul parquet, mentre il collare imbottito assicura il massimo supporto.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Off Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk
  • Stile: IO0760-001
  • Paese/regione di origine: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

CHF 170

Air Jordan 1 Mid combina stile pensato per il campo, comfort eccezionale e look iconico. L'unità Air-Sole ammortizza il passo sul parquet, mentre il collare imbottito assicura il massimo supporto.

Vantaggi

  • La tomaia in pelle dona resistenza e struttura.
  • L'unità Nike Air-Sole incapsulata offre leggerezza e ammortizzazione.
  • Il battistrada in gomma provvede a una trazione ideale per tutti i giorni.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Logo Wings sul collare
  • Jumpman sulla linguetta
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Off Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk
  • Stile: IO0760-001
  • Paese/regione di origine: Vietnam

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (1)

5 stelle

  • Faded noir

    Ladedahl

    I really love all the details on my new Jordan’s. I purchase the faded noir. I’ve been hunting for a pair of Nikes to wear with more natural colors, esp black. These aren’t super harsh dark black so they go better with my fair and freckle filled body color. lol. I love Jordan’s. And they included gold embellishments and a cute little tassel. I would buy any shoe that comes with a little extra accessory, hint hint. I am in between 7/7.5 and always size to 7.5 with Jordans because the toe bed is very sturdy and I feel I need a little more toe room because of it! That and running shoes always 7.5.

Scarpa Air Jordan 1 Mid SE – Donna

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

CHF 170

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