Scarpa Air Jordan 1 Low – Uomo

KleineFootball
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes- the shoes were exactly as expected. I wore them as soon as I could. They fit and feel great. The color combination will allow me to wear them for just about any occasion. I highly reccommend.
Ispirata all'originale del 1985, Air Jordan 1 Low offre un look classico ed essenziale, noto ma sempre attuale. Con un design iconico che si abbina perfettamente a qualsiasi outfit, questa scarpa ti farà essere sempre al meglio.
Air Jordan 1 Low
Ispirata all'originale del 1985, Air Jordan 1 Low offre un look classico ed essenziale, noto ma sempre attuale. Con un design iconico che si abbina perfettamente a qualsiasi outfit, questa scarpa ti farà essere sempre al meglio.
Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.
Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.
5 stelle
KleineFootball
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes- the shoes were exactly as expected. I wore them as soon as I could. They fit and feel great. The color combination will allow me to wear them for just about any occasion. I highly reccommend.
Air Jordan 1 Low