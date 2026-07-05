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Scarpa Air Jordan 1 Low – Uomo - Ossidiana/Grey Fog/Pink Foam/Ossidiana

Air Jordan 1 Low

Scarpa – Uomo

CHF 150
Seleziona la taglia/misuraGuida alle taglie e alle misure

Ispirata all'originale del 1985, Air Jordan 1 Low offre un look classico ed essenziale, noto ma sempre attuale. Con un design iconico che si abbina perfettamente a qualsiasi outfit, questa scarpa ti farà essere sempre al meglio.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Ossidiana/Grey Fog/Pink Foam/Ossidiana
  • Stile: IV6045-451
  • Paese/regione di origine: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Low

CHF 150

Ispirata all'originale del 1985, Air Jordan 1 Low offre un look classico ed essenziale, noto ma sempre attuale. Con un design iconico che si abbina perfettamente a qualsiasi outfit, questa scarpa ti farà essere sempre al meglio.

Vantaggi

  • La tecnologia Nike Air assorbe gli urti per un'ammortizzazione ideale a ogni passo.
  • Gli inserti traforati sui lati offrono una traspirabilità ideale.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Tomaia in pelle e pelle sintetica
  • Intersuola in schiuma
  • Battistrada in gomma
  • Collare a taglio basso
  • Lacci classici
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Ossidiana/Grey Fog/Pink Foam/Ossidiana
  • Stile: IV6045-451
  • Paese/regione di origine: Vietnam

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (1)

5 stelle

  • KleineFootball

    Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes- the shoes were exactly as expected. I wore them as soon as I could. They fit and feel great. The color combination will allow me to wear them for just about any occasion. I highly reccommend.

Scarpa Air Jordan 1 Low – Uomo

Air Jordan 1 Low

CHF 150

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