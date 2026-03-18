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Scarpa Air Jordan 1 Low SE – Donna - Bianco/Bianco/Argento metallizzato/Bianco

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Scarpa – Donna

29% di sconto
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Ispirata all'originale del 1985, Air Jordan 1 Low offre un look classico ed essenziale, noto ma sempre attuale. Con un design iconico che si abbina perfettamente a qualsiasi outfit, questa scarpa ti farà essere sempre al meglio.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Bianco/Bianco/Argento metallizzato/Bianco
  • Stile: IQ9381-100
  • Paese/regione di origine: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

29% di sconto

Ispirata all'originale del 1985, Air Jordan 1 Low offre un look classico ed essenziale, noto ma sempre attuale. Con un design iconico che si abbina perfettamente a qualsiasi outfit, questa scarpa ti farà essere sempre al meglio.

Vantaggi

  • L'unità Air-Sole incapsulata assicura leggerezza e ammortizzazione ideali.
  • Tomaia in vera pelle per una resistenza ideale e un look esclusivo.
  • Il battistrada in gomma piena assicura trazione su un'ampia varietà di superfici.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Colore mostrato in foto: Bianco/Bianco/Argento metallizzato/Bianco
  • Stile: IQ9381-100
  • Paese/regione di origine: Vietnam

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (2)

4 stelle

  • Maybe one of my favorite styles I have gotten

    Maggie247744650

    These are the perfect summer shoe. The fit is comfortable. Love the style of them

  • Synthetic leather, feels cheap!

    Suzanne00356f605fc94f82a79a4d1cc5656392

    I did not expect these to have synthetic materials in the upper. The product description did not specify this. No matter how hard they try, synthetic leather feels stiff and cheap, not the usual Jordan brand quality. They were also way off on sizing (about a half size too large in my normal size). I was disappointed, to say the least and will be returning them.

Scarpa Air Jordan 1 Low SE – Donna

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

29% di sconto

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