Scarpa Air Jordan 1 Low SE – Donna

Maybe one of my favorite styles I have gotten
Maggie247744650
These are the perfect summer shoe. The fit is comfortable. Love the style of them
Ispirata all'originale del 1985, Air Jordan 1 Low offre un look classico ed essenziale, noto ma sempre attuale. Con un design iconico che si abbina perfettamente a qualsiasi outfit, questa scarpa ti farà essere sempre al meglio.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Ispirata all'originale del 1985, Air Jordan 1 Low offre un look classico ed essenziale, noto ma sempre attuale. Con un design iconico che si abbina perfettamente a qualsiasi outfit, questa scarpa ti farà essere sempre al meglio.
Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.
Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.
4 stelle
Maybe one of my favorite styles I have gotten
Maggie247744650
These are the perfect summer shoe. The fit is comfortable. Love the style of them
Synthetic leather, feels cheap!
Suzanne00356f605fc94f82a79a4d1cc5656392
I did not expect these to have synthetic materials in the upper. The product description did not specify this. No matter how hard they try, synthetic leather feels stiff and cheap, not the usual Jordan brand quality. They were also way off on sizing (about a half size too large in my normal size). I was disappointed, to say the least and will be returning them.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE