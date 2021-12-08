Salta al contenuto principale
      Nike Charge

      Parastinchi da calcio

      CHF 22.95

      Scendi in campo nella massima sicurezza con i parastinchi Nike Charge. Il guscio robusto crea una copertura a basso profilo ed è dotato di un supporto in schiuma per il massimo comfort.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Nero/Bianco
      • Stile: SP2164-010

      Recensioni (4)

      3.8 Stelle

      • Solid buy

        Martin C. - 08 dic 2021

        Bought these for my son who’s 10 but quite tall. The medium fits him well and he’s very happy with them.

      • good quality but...

        AHMADGIB - 16 apr 2021

        its a little bit too small i advice to take on size bigger than your usual size

      • J O. - 24 ago 2020

        They seem nice enough and are of good quality but the size was way too small.