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Pantaloni jogger da calcio Nike Inghilterra Tech Fleece – Uomo - Work Blue/Bianco

Tech Fleece dell'Inghilterra

Pantaloni jogger da calcio Nike – Uomo

CHF 130
Seleziona la taglia/misuraGuida alle taglie e alle misure
Questo articolo è escluso dalle promozioni e dagli sconti sul sito.

Fai il tifo per la tua squadra nel comfort con questi pantaloni jogger Inghilterra. Realizzato con il nostro Tech Fleece leggero ed esclusivo, liscio dentro e fuori, questo capo offre un calore ideale senza essere ingombrante.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Work Blue/Bianco
  • Stile: IB6412-486
  • Paese/regione di origine: Vietnam

Tech Fleece dell'Inghilterra

CHF 130

Fai il tifo per la tua squadra nel comfort con questi pantaloni jogger Inghilterra. Realizzato con il nostro Tech Fleece leggero ed esclusivo, liscio dentro e fuori, questo capo offre un calore ideale senza essere ingombrante.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Corpo: 53% cotone/47% poliestere. Interno tasche (lato nocche): 100% cotone.
  • Lavabile in lavatrice
  • Prodotto importato
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Work Blue/Bianco
  • Stile: IB6412-486
  • Paese/regione di origine: Vietnam

Taglia/misura e fit

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (2)

5 stelle

  • Yoni834533243

    I love the design of the tracksuit but if they could change one thing on it, I would want the pocket on the sleeve on the other sleeve if that was possible for future designs if that is allowed. Otherwise I love the tracksuit.

  • georges616954792

    Top quality and highly recommend it.

Pantaloni jogger da calcio Nike Inghilterra Tech Fleece – Uomo

Tech Fleece dell'Inghilterra

CHF 130

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