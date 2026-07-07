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Pantaloni impermeabili Storm-FIT ADV Nike ACG "Trailwind" – Uomo - Nero/Summit White

Materiali riciclati

Nike ACG "Trailwind"

Pantaloni impermeabili Storm-FIT ADV – Uomo

CHF 160
Seleziona la taglia/misuraGuida alle taglie e alle misure

Questo prodotto è realizzato con fibre di nylon riciclate per almeno il 75%

Il vento ti soffia in faccia e le scarpe scivolano nel fango, ma almeno le gambe sono asciutte. Abbiamo utilizzato nylon ultraleggero con tecnologia antivento e impermeabile per un design resistente alle intemperie. E se il tempo migliora, si possono ripiegare in una pratica tasca.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Summit White
  • Stile: IO9697-010
  • Paese/regione di origine: Vietnam

Nike ACG "Trailwind"

CHF 160

Il vento ti soffia in faccia e le scarpe scivolano nel fango, ma almeno le gambe sono asciutte. Abbiamo utilizzato nylon ultraleggero con tecnologia antivento e impermeabile per un design resistente alle intemperie. E se il tempo migliora, si possono ripiegare in una pratica tasca.

Protezione imbattibile

La tecnologia Nike Storm-FIT ADV usa un tessuto impermeabile, antivento e altamente innovativo per un comfort costante anche in condizioni meteo difficili. Questi pantaloni in nylon superleggeri hanno cuciture sigillate per mantenere la pelle asciutta.

Design packable

Questi pantaloni possono essere ripiegati nella tasca posteriore quando è il momento di toglierli. E quando li indossi, la stessa tasca posteriore è adatta alla maggior parte dei telefoni.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Corpo: 100% nylon. Mesh: 82% poliestere/18% spandex.
  • Standard fit
  • Zip regolabili sui bordi
  • Tasca posteriore
  • Loghi ACG e Swoosh dal design rifrangente
  • Il prodotto non è inteso come dispositivo di protezione individuale (DPI)
  • Lavabile in lavatrice
  • Prodotto importato
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Summit White
  • Stile: IO9697-010
  • Paese/regione di origine: Vietnam

Taglia/misura e fit

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Realizzazione

    • Il nylon riciclato nei prodotti Nike proviene da una varietà di materiali, tra cui tappeti riciclati e reti da pesca usate. Il nylon viene pulito, ordinato e trasformato in fiocchi prima di essere sottoposto a processi di riciclaggio chimici o meccanici per creare nuovi filati in nylon riciclato.
    • Gli indumenti che utilizzano materiali in nylon riciclato riducono le emissioni di carbonio fino al 50% rispetto al nylon vergine.

Recensioni (25)

4.4 stelle

  • Versatile, lightweight pants

    Dre C

    The “Trailwind” pants are a great example of Nike’s ability to pack a punch in a simple package. These pants are lightweight, durable, and easily transportable with the great foldable feature. Despite feeling really thin, they do a great job of retaining heat and blocking out moisture. I found them useful for many applications, whether outside on a walk, hike, or even playing soccer in them. They are warming pants for sure but can easily be put away if the weather conditions change. Overall these pants are simple yet effective in their technology and ability to keep you warm, be lightweight, and very transportable.

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Lightweight

    Akc14

    I liked these, the waterproofing was good, however I do feel like they run small. I like to layer these on top of my shorts for early mornings and they were quite snug & short (I’m 5’9). They’re very lightweight and pack away really nicely.

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Pants that weighs nothing

    Johnny

    After wearing the Nike ACG Trailwind Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Pants on several hikes and a few rainy days around town, I've come away pretty impressed. They definitely lean toward technical outdoor gear, but they're comfortable enough that I found myself reaching for them even for a casual outing. The fit strikes a nice balance between athletic and relaxed. There's enough room to move freely without feeling oversized or baggy, and they layer comfortably over shorts when the weather turns colder. For waterproof pants they feel surprisingly comfortable to wear for extended periods. The pants are well designed, I really like the tapered ankles and the ability to loosen the zipper to transition to a more relax fit. The cherry on top? there is a way to fold the pants into its own pocket and store it away effortlessly. Overall, these are premium waterproof pants that justify their price if you spend time outdoors in unpredictable weather. They kept me dry, moved well on the trail, and looked good enough that I didn't feel the need to change out of them afterward. This is a solid addition to my wardrobe and a pair of pants I can see myself using for years.

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Pantaloni impermeabili Storm-FIT ADV Nike ACG "Trailwind" – Uomo

Nike ACG "Trailwind"

CHF 160

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