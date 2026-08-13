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Mules Air Jordan Mule SE – Donna - Off Noir/Chalk/Oro metallizzato

Air Jordan Mule SE

Mules – Donna

CHF 185
Seleziona la taglia/misuraGuida alle taglie e alle misure

La Air Jordan Mule unisce la classica tomaia di un mocassino classico, la comodità di una piattaforma in morbida schiuma e lo stile inconfondibile del marchio Jordan. Il risultato? Una calzatura dal design elegante, comoda e perfetta per tutti i giorni. Le pareti laterali in gomma donano un look chunky, mentre i dettagli esclusivi aggiungono un tocco raffinato.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Off Noir/Chalk/Oro metallizzato
  • Stile: IV5070-001
  • Paese/regione di origine: Vietnam

Air Jordan Mule SE

CHF 185

La Air Jordan Mule unisce la classica tomaia di un mocassino classico, la comodità di una piattaforma in morbida schiuma e lo stile inconfondibile del marchio Jordan. Il risultato? Una calzatura dal design elegante, comoda e perfetta per tutti i giorni. Le pareti laterali in gomma donano un look chunky, mentre i dettagli esclusivi aggiungono un tocco raffinato.

Vantaggi

  • La tecnologia Nike Air assorbe gli urti per un'ammortizzazione ideale a ogni passo.
  • La piattaforma in schiuma e le pareti laterali in gomma creano un look chunky senza aggiungere peso.
  • La struttura slip-on rende questa scarpa facile e veloce da indossare e da togliere.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Tomaia in pelle
  • Collare a taglio basso
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Off Noir/Chalk/Oro metallizzato
  • Stile: IV5070-001
  • Paese/regione di origine: Vietnam

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (3)

4.7 stelle

  • Great style

    sister35

    Love the style! When are you going to bring the cow print back?

  • Keep making the mules !

    Steph22bball

    This is my third pair and I love them all! The cow print I get the most compliments on. I thought this pair was supposed to have a hint of light pink on the sole but looks pretty white- but they are super sharp!

  • These mules are beautiful

    Claudia669859503

    I love them!!! I will buy all the colors, I am regularly size 7, and the 7 fit me perfectly

Mules Air Jordan Mule SE – Donna

Air Jordan Mule SE

CHF 185

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