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Leggings da trail running a 7/8 a vita alta Dri-FIT Nike ACG – Donna - Nero/Summit White

Materiali riciclati

Nike ACG

Leggings da trail running a 7/8 a vita alta Dri-FIT – Donna

CHF 110
Seleziona la taglia/misuraGuida alle taglie e alle misure

Questo prodotto è realizzato con fibre di poliestere riciclato per almeno il 50%.

Si dice che le tasche siano essenziali per il trail running: otto ti bastano? Con dimensioni, forma e cerniere diverse, ti aiuteranno a concentrarti sul terreno. Il laccetto in vita ti consente di regolare il fit e il tessuto traspirante regala una sensazione di comfort chilometro dopo chilometro.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Summit White
  • Stile: IO9645-010
  • Paese/regione di origine: Cambogia, Vietnam

Nike ACG

CHF 110

Si dice che le tasche siano essenziali per il trail running: otto ti bastano? Con dimensioni, forma e cerniere diverse, ti aiuteranno a concentrarti sul terreno. Il laccetto in vita ti consente di regolare il fit e il tessuto traspirante regala una sensazione di comfort chilometro dopo chilometro.

Pelle asciutta

Il tessuto liscio ed elasticizzato con tecnologia Nike Dri-FIT allontana il sudore per favorirne una rapida evaporazione, in modo da mantenere la pelle asciutta e regalarti un comfort costante.

Preparazione totale

Il capo presenta due tasche laterali aperte in mesh e una tasca posteriore con zip sufficientemente spaziosa da contenere la maggior parte degli smartphone. Inoltre, cinque tasche in mesh sulla fascia in vita consentono di riporre gli oggetti indispensabili per il trail running, come gel energetici e balsamo per le labbra.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Fodera corpo/tassello: 75% poliestere/25% spandex. Mesh: 81% nylon/19% spandex.
  • Laccetto in vita
  • Loghi ACG e Swoosh dal design rifrangente
  • Il prodotto non è inteso come dispositivo di protezione individuale (DPI)
  • Tight fit
  • Lavabile in lavatrice
  • Prodotto importato
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Summit White
  • Stile: IO9645-010
  • Paese/regione di origine: Cambogia, Vietnam

Taglia/misura e fit

    • Altezza: 178 cm; taglia indossata: S
    • Tight fit: aderente e attillato
    • Sostegno medio: fit avvolgente per tenere ogni cosa al suo posto
    • Lunghezza a 7/8: sopra la caviglia
    • A vita alta: arriva fino a o sopra il girovita naturale per una maggiore copertura
  • Guida alle taglie e alle misure

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Realizzazione

    • Per i prodotti Nike in poliestere riciclato vengono utilizzate bottiglie di plastica riciclate, che vengono pulite, triturate e convertite in pellet. A loro volta, i pellet vengono trasformati in nuovi filati di alta qualità per creare i nostri prodotti, offrendo prestazioni eccezionali con un impatto ambientale ridotto.
    • Oltre a diminuire gli sprechi, il poliestere riciclato riduce le emissioni di carbonio del 30% circa rispetto al poliestere vergine. Nike salva ogni anno una media di 1 miliardo di bottiglie di plastica da discariche e corsi d'acqua.

Recensioni (24)

4.8 stelle

  • Favorite leggings; great fit!

    MarilyninTexas

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I bought these in a size medium, but the waist was a bit too loose, so I downsized to a size small which fit very comfortably. There’s plenty of stretch, so it fits me without being too snug. There’s plenty color is a mossy yellow/green. I like the color, so bought the matching vest. Liked both so much I also bought the same set in Black! The pockets are ample, and there’s a couple of loops to hold a rain jacket, or overshirt if you need to remove a layer, without having to tie it around your waist. I”m 5’4” and there’s plenty of leg length for you taller women, without it sagging on me—great material. The whole outfit—leggings and vest are fantastic high quality, and you’re getting what you pay for, and then some.

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Fantastic high quality leggings.

    Marilyn52b1ff4bcdbd4979a5be9451b3889cf5

    These are really high quality leggings. Love the stretch, and length, and the material. Pockets are stretchy, and plenty of them. Waistband is just a little too loose, so I'm going to try size Small, when I usually buy Medium for Nike Universa and Nike Pro leggings. Very high quality material. Love the moss color--looks like a mustard yellow with a touch of green in it. I like my leggings to give me support with compression, and these are perhaps too big for me. So I've ordered the next size down, and hope it's perfect for me.

  • Tolle Tights

    SophieK184449951

    Sehr angenehmer Stoff und viel Platz und perfekt auch für längere Trailläufe bis hin zum Halbmarathon

Leggings da trail running a 7/8 a vita alta Dri-FIT Nike ACG – Donna

Nike ACG

CHF 110

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