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Giacca da running Storm-FIT Nike AeroSwift Aerogami – Donna - Nero/Nero

Materiali riciclati

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

Giacca da running Storm-FIT – Donna

CHF 269.95
Nero/Nero
Barely Green/Nero
Seleziona la taglia/misuraGuida alle taglie e alle misure

Questo prodotto è realizzato con fibre di poliestere riciclato per almeno il 50%.

Non farti fermare dalle condizioni meteo. Questa giacca ampia e leggera è progettata con una tecnologia antivento e resistente all'acqua per comfort costante e pelle asciutta. I dettagli innovativi offrono traspirabilità e una sensazione di freschezza, chilometro dopo chilometro e in qualsiasi stagione. E quando è il momento di alleggerirti di uno strato, puoi ripiegarla nella sua stessa tasca per un trasporto compatto.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Nero
  • Stile: FZ3396-010
  • Paese/regione di origine: Vietnam

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

CHF 269.95

Non farti fermare dalle condizioni meteo. Questa giacca ampia e leggera è progettata con una tecnologia antivento e resistente all'acqua per comfort costante e pelle asciutta. I dettagli innovativi offrono traspirabilità e una sensazione di freschezza, chilometro dopo chilometro e in qualsiasi stagione. E quando è il momento di alleggerirti di uno strato, puoi ripiegarla nella sua stessa tasca per un trasporto compatto.

Dì addio al sudore

La tecnologia Nike Aerogami crea un flusso d'aria on-demand con piccoli spacchetti dotati di alette che si aprono quando il sudore si accumula e si chiudono quando evapora, per mantenere la pelle asciutta e un comfort costante.

Perfetta in qualsiasi condizione meteo

La tecnologia Nike Storm-FIT resiste a vento e acqua per un comfort ideale in condizioni atmosferiche difficili.

Stabilità e supporto

Personalizza il fit con laccetti elastici su colletto, cappuccio e polsini. L'anello sul retro del cappuccio consente di riporre il capo al sicuro quando non lo indossi.

Altri vantaggi

  • Il morbido elastico all'interno dei polsini evita le irritazioni.
  • Le tasche in mesh con zip offrono spazio per i tuoi oggetti.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Corpo: 100% poliestere. Mesh: 82% poliestere/18% spandex.
  • Lavabile in lavatrice
  • Prodotto importato
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Nero
  • Stile: FZ3396-010
  • Paese/regione di origine: Vietnam

Taglia/misura e fit

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Realizzazione

    • Per i prodotti Nike in poliestere riciclato vengono utilizzate bottiglie di plastica riciclate, che vengono pulite, triturate e convertite in pellet. A loro volta, i pellet vengono trasformati in nuovi filati di alta qualità per creare i nostri prodotti, offrendo prestazioni eccezionali con un impatto ambientale ridotto.
    • Oltre a diminuire gli sprechi, il poliestere riciclato riduce le emissioni di carbonio del 30% circa rispetto al poliestere vergine. Nike salva ogni anno una media di 1 miliardo di bottiglie di plastica da discariche e corsi d'acqua.

Recensioni (2)

4.5 stelle

  • Lovely jacket - great to run in - shame about the pockets!

    Lynseyo769428461

    Lovely jacket, really well thought out and excellent quality. I have ran in it a few times and found it really comfortable to run in. Nice and roomy and not restricting in any way. The only down side is that that pockets are right on the sides of the jacket. A couple of times I wanted to put my gloves in my pockets, as my hands had gotten too warm whilst running and this was a bit tricky to do so ended because of the position of the pockets so just keeping hold of them whilst I ran.

  • Anjad7998f53e82d4a53b5396c0eb4ae0e36

    Super Passform, sitzt locker und ist auch beim Laufen, wenn man schwitzt, nicht unangenehm. Würde ich auf jeden Fall empfehlen

Giacca da running Storm-FIT Nike AeroSwift Aerogami – Donna

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

CHF 269.95

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