Giacca da calcio Anthem Brasile Nike Dri-FIT – Uomo

Too Heavy
RumiC
Too heavy ! Its supposed to be a summer time jacket and it weighs a ton !
Fai il tifo per la tua nazionale con la giacca Anthem del Brasile. Realizzata in mesh a doppio strato di peso medio, migliora la circolazione dell'aria per mantenere la pelle fresca anche quando fa caldo.
Brasile
Fai il tifo per la tua nazionale con la giacca Anthem del Brasile. Realizzata in mesh a doppio strato di peso medio, migliora la circolazione dell'aria per mantenere la pelle fresca anche quando fa caldo.
Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.
Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.
4.3 stelle
Too Heavy
RumiC
Too heavy ! Its supposed to be a summer time jacket and it weighs a ton !
Brazil jacket
Linny
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] My husband absolutely loves this jacket! Brazil is his favorite team, so he was excited to get it. The fit is great, and the material is lightweight and breezy, making it perfect for cool mornings, evenings, or layering without feeling bulky. The quality is excellent, and the design looks even better in person.
Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
#productsprovidedbynike
Goooooooooal!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Gregory
Nike out did themselves with jackets simplistic yet functional on hot/warm with this jacket. Ideal for the weather during World Cup Matches.
Brasile