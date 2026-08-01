Felpa pullover da calcio con cappuccio Nike Chelsea FC Club – Uomo

Missed the mark
jamesc221007928
New Nike hoodies have really missed the mark. They have gotten away from their classic fits. Hood on the hoodie is so insanely large and non functional. Medium is more like an XL.
Non lasciare che il freddo fermi la tua passione per il Chelsea FC. Il fleece semi-spazzolato di peso medio è leggermente felpato all'interno e liscio all'esterno.
Chelsea FC Club
Non lasciare che il freddo fermi la tua passione per il Chelsea FC. Il fleece semi-spazzolato di peso medio è leggermente felpato all'interno e liscio all'esterno.
Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.
Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.
1 stella
Missed the mark
jamesc221007928
New Nike hoodies have really missed the mark. They have gotten away from their classic fits. Hood on the hoodie is so insanely large and non functional. Medium is more like an XL.
Chelsea FC Club