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Felpa pullover da calcio con cappuccio Nike Chelsea FC Club – Uomo - Bright Blue/Bianco

Chelsea FC Club

Felpa pullover con cappuccio Nike Football – Uomo

CHF 80
Questo articolo è escluso dalle promozioni e dagli sconti sul sito.

Non lasciare che il freddo fermi la tua passione per il Chelsea FC. Il fleece semi-spazzolato di peso medio è leggermente felpato all'interno e liscio all'esterno.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Bright Blue/Bianco
  • Stile: II3419-452
  • Paese/regione di origine: Cambogia

Chelsea FC Club

CHF 80

Non lasciare che il freddo fermi la tua passione per il Chelsea FC. Il fleece semi-spazzolato di peso medio è leggermente felpato all'interno e liscio all'esterno.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Tasca anteriore
  • Corpo/fodera del cappuccio: 80% cotone/20% poliestere
  • Lavabile in lavatrice
  • Prodotto importato
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Bright Blue/Bianco
  • Stile: II3419-452
  • Paese/regione di origine: Cambogia

Taglia/misura e fit

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (1)

1 stella

  • Missed the mark

    jamesc221007928

    New Nike hoodies have really missed the mark. They have gotten away from their classic fits. Hood on the hoodie is so insanely large and non functional. Medium is more like an XL.

Felpa pullover da calcio con cappuccio Nike Chelsea FC Club – Uomo

Chelsea FC Club

CHF 80

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