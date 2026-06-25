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Canotta corta da running Dri-FIT ADV Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson" – Donna - Thunder Blue/Linen

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Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson"

Canotta corta da running Dri-FIT ADV – Donna

CHF 80
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Abbiamo dato un tocco dorato a questa canotta aderente per celebrare la straordinaria determinazione con cui Keely Hodgkinson va a caccia di medaglie. Progettata per le gare, è dotata di tecnologia traspirante avanzata e tasche aperte per riporre gli integratori. Il tessuto elasticizzato a costine è dotato di una fodera liscia e di un orlo elastico per un fit stabile e confortevole dalla partenza al traguardo.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Thunder Blue/Linen
  • Stile: IM7561-437
  • Paese/regione di origine: Vietnam

Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson"

CHF 80

Abbiamo dato un tocco dorato a questa canotta aderente per celebrare la straordinaria determinazione con cui Keely Hodgkinson va a caccia di medaglie. Progettata per le gare, è dotata di tecnologia traspirante avanzata e tasche aperte per riporre gli integratori. Il tessuto elasticizzato a costine è dotato di una fodera liscia e di un orlo elastico per un fit stabile e confortevole dalla partenza al traguardo.

Vantaggi

  • La tecnologia Nike Dri-FIT ADV unisce tessuto traspirante e caratteristiche tecniche avanzate per mantenere la pelle asciutta e offrire il massimo comfort.
  • Tasche aperte sul retro per i gel.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Loghi Swoosh dal design non rifrangente
  • Corpo: 89% poliestere/11% spandex. Fodera: 88% poliestere/12% spandex.
  • Lavabile in lavatrice
  • Prodotto importato
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Thunder Blue/Linen
  • Stile: IM7561-437
  • Paese/regione di origine: Vietnam

Taglia/misura e fit

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (1)

5 stelle

  • Perfect race top, highly recommended

    Anonyma

    Awesome shirt, body hugging but not too tight, bit stretchy but not too much. Not see through, light, but not too thin. I like that this top does not have a built in bra. Plus it has slim pockets for gel and does not ride up. Perfect top for my next marathon, will buy the black one, too. I bought my usual size S and it fits perfectly, it’s true to size in my opinion. Btw: this green is such a cool color, waiting for the whole Illusion green Aeroswift line launching in Europe (looking at you Nike…!). Big love, Highly recommended👍

Canotta corta da running Dri-FIT ADV Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson" – Donna

Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson"

CHF 80

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