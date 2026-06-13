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Borsone medio rigido da calcio Nike Academy Team (37 l) - Nero/Nero/Bianco

Nike Academy Team

Borsone medio rigido da calcio (37 l)

CHF 57
Nero/Nero/Bianco
Midnight Navy/Nero/Bianco

Articolo esaurito:

Questo prodotto non è al momento disponibile

Il borsone rigido Nike Academy Team sfoggia un design resistente pensato per organizzare i tuoi oggetti. Il fondo rigido protegge i tuoi oggetti, mentre i punti di trasporto multipli offrono opzioni diverse per gli spostamenti dentro e fuori dal campo.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Nero/Bianco
  • Stile: CU8096-010
  • Paese/regione di origine: Indonesia, Vietnam

Nike Academy Team

CHF 57

SPAZIO RESISTENTE PER I TUOI SPOSTAMENTI.

Il borsone rigido Nike Academy Team sfoggia un design resistente pensato per organizzare i tuoi oggetti. Il fondo rigido protegge i tuoi oggetti, mentre i punti di trasporto multipli offrono opzioni diverse per gli spostamenti dentro e fuori dal campo.

Vantaggi

  • Ampio scomparto principale per il massimo spazio.
  • Fondo rigido per proteggere i tuoi oggetti da urti e graffi.
  • Scomparto inferiore con zip per riporre separatamente gli indumenti bagnati/asciutti per una migliore organizzazione e igiene.
  • Maniglie che possono essere unite per un'opzione di trasporto alternativa.

Dettagli prodotto

  • 53,5 x 30,5 x 28 cm ca. (Lunghezza x Larghezza x Altezza)
  • 37 l
  • 100% poliestere
  • Pulire solo le parti macchiate
  • Prodotto importato
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Nero/Bianco
  • Stile: CU8096-010
  • Paese/regione di origine: Indonesia, Vietnam

Recensioni (4)

4.3 stelle

  • Nike can do better - so just “DO IT”

    James409220563

    The quality is not even HALF of the old NIKE gym bags. The bag is decent and still sleek for gym purposes. Why not make the bags more expensive so you can use better materials instead of cutting corners- example the strap can’t be clipped off and the bag is not as good as the AIR MAX DUFFLE - just make them More expensive and let us buy the more expensive bags with the better materials and insulation compartments, more structure and better anti rain and stain materials etc better zippers etc etc etc - like the older Nike air max premium gym bags. Would say the bag is still decent due to what’s on the market at this price.

  • Very high quality practical gym bag.

    Haroldaa9c33ecba4345f78adc02e68145f811

    Very high quality with a decent hard bottom. The wet dry underside compartment is great for my damp towel and shorts while the top can store my trainers and workout clothes. Well worth the money.

  • Perfect

    danphc1

    I wanted a bag that has a hard bottom because I just hate it when my bag sags. Not only does this bag looks great it’s also relatively good value for money. It was the perfect size to put my boxing gloves and my gym stuff. I would ignore the other reviewer that said it’s too small — that’s their own fault for not checking the size properly. There is also a L size version of this if you need a bigger size.

Borsone medio rigido da calcio Nike Academy Team (37 l)

Nike Academy Team

CHF 57

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