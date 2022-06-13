Yoga for Athletes: How It Can Enhance Sports Performance

Yoga helps to promote mental and physical relaxation, but that's not the only benefit it provides. In fact, yoga can be a beneficial component of any cross-training routine for athletes, and it can enhance performance in other sports as well.

Research has suggested that yoga improves flexibility, balance, coordination and lung function. It can also help athletes effectively manage stress, an often forgotten but key contributor to recovery and performance.

Yoga has a reputation for being slow. Which, in part, is true. However, there are many types of yoga, from the slower-paced yin yoga, or restorative yoga, to a fast-paced calorie burner like power yoga, vinyasa, or Bikram hot yoga.

On the slower end, you'll be working on balance by holding poses for longer and connecting deeply to your breath. It may seem easy from the outside, but when you're holding a one-legged utthita hasta padangusthasana (extended hand-to-big-toe pose) for 10 breaths, your body will be shaking as your hip flexors open and your glutes activate to keep you upright. These types of yoga build core strength, which is invaluable to any sport.

A faster yoga flow builds stamina and endurance, a great way to improve cardiovascular fitness. You fluidly work through movements that focus on lengthening the muscles and alleviating toughness or restriction at the tendon or joint. For this reason, many consider yoga essential to their training and it's accessible even to yoga newbies.

Yoga's ability to help with balance and core strength, while also building stamina and endurance is, in part, why most well-rounded athletes incorporate a yoga session or two into their training—on and off-season.