Women's football training kit: feel empowered on the pitch
Whether you're gearing up for a big match or working on your skills, our women's football training kits will help you hit your goals. Ergonomic, flat-lock seams and stretchy materials make unrestricted movement easy—ideal for drills and exercises. Relaxed designs offer comfort without hindering agility while also providing a functional shape. Meanwhile, adjustable drawstrings and elastic waistbands mean you can get a personalised fit each time you take to the pitch.
At Nike, innovation is in our DNA. Take our Dri-FIT technology, for example—it wicks sweat away from the skin, so it can evaporate faster. That means you stay cool and dry, thanks to its temperature-regulating properties. We've tested our tech rigorously to ensure it supports you for the entire life of the garment, meaning there's no limit to how hard you can play. Plus, our socks feature light compression and cushioned soles to support your feet during intense sessions.
Want to rep your favourite team? We have you covered with our club-branded options. Choose women's football training wear with embroidered shields and logo detailing. Meanwhile, deconstructed graphics deliver a modern look. If you want something neutral, opt for single-colour styles that'll go with anything—the iconic Nike Swoosh still gives these pieces their premium aesthetic.
Everyone needs to play their part in protecting the future of the planet. That's why we use recycled fabrics throughout our kits—including long-lasting yarn spun from used carpets and plastic bottles. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero initiative—our plan to get to net-zero waste and net-zero carbon emissions. To join us, look out for the Sustainable Materials tag in our range of women's football training kits.