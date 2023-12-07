Skip to main content
      England 2023/24 Goalkeeper Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sold Out
      CHF 120
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy 23 Women's Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      CHF 30
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      CHF 120
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Women's Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      CHF 55
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Women's Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      CHF 95
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      CHF 85
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Women's Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      England 2023 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Bestseller
      CHF 115
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Women's Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      CHF 30
      USWNT (4-Star) 2023 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Classic 2 Cushioned Over-the-Calf Socks
      CHF 15
      Nike Strike Football Crew Socks
      Sustainable Materials
      CHF 15
      F.C. Barcelona Stadium Fourth Women's Nike Dri-FIT Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      CHF 47
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Women's Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      CHF 77
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      CHF 115
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third Women's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
      Sustainable Materials
      CHF 85
      Netherlands 2023 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF 2023 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF 2022 Stadium Home/Away Women's Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain Women's Nike Dri-FIT 1/2 Zip Football Hoodie
      USWNT (4-Star) 2023 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Brazil 2023 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Netherlands 2023 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Related Stories

      Women's football training kit: feel empowered on the pitch

      Whether you're gearing up for a big match or working on your skills, our women's football training kits will help you hit your goals. Ergonomic, flat-lock seams and stretchy materials make unrestricted movement easy—ideal for drills and exercises. Relaxed designs offer comfort without hindering agility while also providing a functional shape. Meanwhile, adjustable drawstrings and elastic waistbands mean you can get a personalised fit each time you take to the pitch.


      At Nike, innovation is in our DNA. Take our Dri-FIT technology, for example—it wicks sweat away from the skin, so it can evaporate faster. That means you stay cool and dry, thanks to its temperature-regulating properties. We've tested our tech rigorously to ensure it supports you for the entire life of the garment, meaning there's no limit to how hard you can play. Plus, our socks feature light compression and cushioned soles to support your feet during intense sessions.


      Want to rep your favourite team? We have you covered with our club-branded options. Choose women's football training wear with embroidered shields and logo detailing. Meanwhile, deconstructed graphics deliver a modern look. If you want something neutral, opt for single-colour styles that'll go with anything—the iconic Nike Swoosh still gives these pieces their premium aesthetic.


      Everyone needs to play their part in protecting the future of the planet. That's why we use recycled fabrics throughout our kits—including long-lasting yarn spun from used carpets and plastic bottles. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero initiative—our plan to get to net-zero waste and net-zero carbon emissions. To join us, look out for the Sustainable Materials tag in our range of women's football training kits.