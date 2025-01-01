Summer Clothing & Apparel(206)

Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
CHF 52
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
CHF 52
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
CHF 22
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
CHF 57
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
CHF 80
Nike Primary
Nike Primary Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary
Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Tank Top
CHF 52
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's T-Shirt
CHF 30
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
CHF 45
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
CHF 87
Nike Dri-FIT Strike
Nike Dri-FIT Strike Older Kids' Football Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Dri-FIT Strike
Older Kids' Football Shorts
CHF 37
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 35
Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé Older Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Kylian Mbappé
Older Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt
CHF 32
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
CHF 32
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Fitness T-Shirt
Bestseller
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Fitness T-Shirt
CHF 35
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Repel UV Running Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Repel UV Running Jacket
CHF 125
Nike Spark Lightweight
Nike Spark Lightweight Over-The-Calf Compression Running Socks
Nike Spark Lightweight
Over-The-Calf Compression Running Socks
CHF 42
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
CHF 42
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Fold-Over Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Fold-Over Trousers
CHF 70
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 35
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
CHF 40
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
CHF 57
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
CHF 57
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
CHF 70
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
CHF 42
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
CHF 99.95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
CHF 45
Nike Trail
Nike Trail Women's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Trail
Women's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
CHF 80
Nike (M) Alate Minimalist
Nike (M) Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Nursing Sports Bra (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) Alate Minimalist
Women's Light-Support Padded Nursing Sports Bra (Maternity)
CHF 70
NikeCourt Multiplier Max
NikeCourt Multiplier Max Tennis Ankle Socks (2 Pairs)
NikeCourt Multiplier Max
Tennis Ankle Socks (2 Pairs)
CHF 22
Nike Impossibly Light Windrunner
Nike Impossibly Light Windrunner Men's Running Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Impossibly Light Windrunner
Men's Running Jacket
CHF 125
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Bestseller
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
CHF 80
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
Bestseller
Nike (M) One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
CHF 64.95
Nike Hyverse
Nike Hyverse Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-sleeve Versatile Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Hyverse
Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-sleeve Versatile Top
CHF 42
Nike ACG 'Activitorium'
Nike ACG 'Activitorium' Women's High-Waisted UV Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Activitorium'
Women's High-Waisted UV Trousers
CHF 135
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
CHF 70
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
CHF 70
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
CHF 40
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 20
Nike Spark Lightweight
Nike Spark Lightweight No-Show Running Socks
Nike Spark Lightweight
No-Show Running Socks
CHF 25
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
CHF 22
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
CHF 52
Nike AeroSwift x Jakob
Nike AeroSwift x Jakob Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift x Jakob
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
CHF 95
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 40
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
CHF 20
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials Men's T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
Men's T-Shirt
CHF 45
Jordan Unicorn
Jordan Unicorn Dri-FIT ADV Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Recycled Materials
Jordan Unicorn
Dri-FIT ADV Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
CHF 27
Nike Trail
Nike Trail Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Trail
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
CHF 60
Nike One Relaxed
Nike One Relaxed Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Relaxed
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
CHF 45

Clothes for summer: train at your peak

When the warmer days arrive, our summer clothes help you keep cool. We use light, breathable fabrics that let air circulate around your body. Meanwhile, our streamlined silhouettes set you free to move. Choose vest tops and shorts for minimal coverage. Or go for long-sleeved T-shirts and full-length bottoms for added protection from the sun.


Keep your cool


At Nike, we understand that testing your limits means working up a sweat. That's why our summer clothing range features our acclaimed Dri-FIT material. It uses engineered fibres to wick away moisture from your skin. Next, the fabric transports dampness to the surface so it can dry quickly. This keeps you fresh and focused for longer. For extra comfort, look for pieces with mesh inserts. We place them in high-heat areas to promote improved airflow where you need it most.


Stay protected in the sunshine


So you're a runner. A hiker. A racket-sports player. If your training takes you outside, you need to shield yourself from the sun. Our UV protection clothing for summer helps to block both UVA and UVB rays on the parts of the skin covered by your clothing. Keep an eye out for practical touches like thumbhole sleeves to hold everything in place, and added stretch in the fabric for easy movement.


Performance from the ground up


Build your success on a solid foundation with a pair of pro-quality shoes from our summer apparel. We have outsoles in a range of designs to suit your sport. For hard-surface training, choose lightly textured tread patterns and rubber outsoles. These give you the grip and durability you need to go the distance. Heading into open country? Our hiking and trail running trainers have engineered lugs to keep you stable on uneven terrain. When it comes to cushioning, you'll find responsive foam that soaks up shocks and impact. This helps to reduce fatigue and lower the risk of injury. For a springy, energising feel, look out for footwear with our innovative Nike Air units. These absorb the energy of your movement, then spring back into shape to power you forward into your next stride.


Hardworking summer clothes for future stars


We believe young athletes deserve the same high-quality apparel as the icons who inspire them. That's why we make our kids' clothes for summer using stretchy fabrics that promote a full range of movement. You'll also find moisture-wicking materials so they can shed sweat and excess heat while still staying comfortable. If the weather turns cooler, they can layer up in lightweight pieces that keep out draughts and lock in warmth.


Nike's Move to Zero


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. Ready to join our mission? Look for Nike summer clothing with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.