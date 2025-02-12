  1. New Releases
Nike Stride
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
CHF 70
Nike Leak Protection: Period
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Leak Protection: Period
Women's Boyshort Underwear
CHF 27
Nike One
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
CHF 47
Nike Stride
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
CHF 70
Nike Sportswear
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Women's Fleece Shorts
CHF 47
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
undefined undefined
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
CHF 52
Nike One
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
CHF 47
Kobe
undefined undefined
Just In
Kobe
Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
CHF 60
Liverpool F.C. Strike Special Edition
undefined undefined
Just In
Liverpool F.C. Strike Special Edition
Men's Nike Football Knit Shorts
CHF 52
Nike Challenger
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
CHF 42
Chelsea F.C. Strike Special Edition
undefined undefined
Just In
Chelsea F.C. Strike Special Edition
Women's Nike Football Knit Shorts
CHF 52
Paris Saint-Germain
undefined undefined
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
CHF 65
Nike Challenger
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
CHF 52
Nike Stride
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
CHF 60
Nike Flex Rep 4.0
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Flex Rep 4.0
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Fitness Shorts
CHF 82
Nike Universa
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
CHF 82
Jordan Sport Leak Protection: Period
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Sport Leak Protection: Period
Women's Shorts
CHF 60
Nike Academy
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Football Shorts
CHF 22
Nike Dri-FIT Strike
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Strike
Older Kids' Football Shorts
CHF 40
Nike Dri-FIT
undefined undefined
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Golf Shorts
CHF 70
NikeCourt Advantage
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
CHF 70
Jordan Sport
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Shorts
CHF 60
Nike Trail Second Sunrise
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail Second Sunrise
Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined Running Shorts
CHF 87
Nike One Fitted
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
CHF 42