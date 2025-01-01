  1. Nike Black Friday
Nike Black Friday gym and workout leggings: train with confidence

Look to our Nike Black Friday gym leggings sale for pieces to help you train at your peak, no matter how you like to move. Whether you're powering through circuits, sprinting on the treadmill or flowing through yoga poses, you can expect high-performance fabrics that stretch with you. Meanwhile, squat-proof materials deliver excellent coverage, so you can train with confidence. With sweat-wicking fibres that draw moisture away from your skin, you'll stay cool and comfortable throughout your workout.


In our Nike Black Friday gym tights sale, you'll find a choice of fits to suit you. Full-length leggings lock in body heat during chilly morning workouts, while breezy shorts keep you cool when the intensity rises. Want that muscle-hugging feel? Go for firm-support leggings made from smooth and sculpting material that's compressive in all the right places. Meanwhile, gentle-support styles feel like a second skin—perfect when you want the freedom to move without limits. And keep an eye out for our Nike Dri-FIT technology, which moves sweat away from your skin for faster evaporation. This helps you stay dry and comfortable.


Fine margins make a big difference to your performance. That's why our Nike Black Friday gym leggings are packed with smart details. Breathable panels increase airflow while elevating your look. Discover extra-wide waistbands designed to help reduce rolling, pinching and binding—so you can stay focused on your workout. Need somewhere to stash your essentials? Zip pockets, angled side pockets and drop-in pockets on the waist give you plenty of options.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, look for Nike Black Friday gym leggings and tights with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.