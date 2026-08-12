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Nike Black Friday Trainers & Shoes Deals 2026

(378)
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Nike Metcon 10 AMP Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Men's Workout Shoes
29% off
Air Force 1 '07 Low SE
Air Force 1 '07 Low SE Women's Shoes
Air Force 1 '07 Low SE
Women's Shoes
29% off
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
28% off
Nike V5 RNR Suede
Nike V5 RNR Suede Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR Suede
Younger Kids' Shoes
29% off
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
29% off
Nike Air Max Plus VII 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Air Max Plus VII 'Kylian Mbappé' Men's shoes
Nike Air Max Plus VII 'Kylian Mbappé'
Men's shoes
29% off
Luka 5 'Venom'
Luka 5 'Venom' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Venom'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
28% off
Jordan 23/7.2 EasyOn
Jordan 23/7.2 EasyOn Baby/Toddler Shoes
Jordan 23/7.2 EasyOn
Baby/Toddler Shoes
28% off
Nike Court Vision Low FL
Nike Court Vision Low FL Men's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low FL
Men's Shoes
29% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
29% off
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men‘s shoes
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Men‘s shoes
29% off
Nike Air Rift
Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes
Nike Air Rift
Women's Shoes
29% off
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's Shoes
28% off
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike Romaleos 4
Nike Romaleos 4 Weightlifting Shoes
Nike Romaleos 4
Weightlifting Shoes
29% off
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
29% off
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
29% off
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Men's shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Men's shoes
29% off
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Sold Out
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
29% off
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike Air Rift
Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes
Nike Air Rift
Women's Shoes
29% off
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3
Men's Road Racing Shoes
28% off
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Nike Air Max 90 Drift Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
29% off
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Multi-ground Football Boot
29% off
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua'
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
29% off
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail Trail-Racing Shoes
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Trail-Racing Shoes
29% off
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
29% off
Nike Shox NZ
Nike Shox NZ Men's Shoe
Nike Shox NZ
Men's Shoe
29% off
Nike P-6000 SE
Nike P-6000 SE Women's Shoes
Nike P-6000 SE
Women's Shoes
29% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike Maxfly 2
Nike Maxfly 2 Athletics Sprinting Spikes
Nike Maxfly 2
Athletics Sprinting Spikes
28% off
Jordan 1 Mid
Jordan 1 Mid Baby/Toddler Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid
Baby/Toddler Shoes
29% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Men's Shoes
29% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike Air Rift Breathe
Nike Air Rift Breathe Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Rift Breathe
Women's Shoes
29% off
Air Jordan MVP 92
Air Jordan MVP 92 Men's Shoes
+3
Air Jordan MVP 92
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
29% off
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
28% off
Nike Alphafly 3 Glam
Nike Alphafly 3 Glam Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3 Glam
Women's Road Racing Shoes
29% off
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
29% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
29% off
LeBron XXIII ''LeBronto
LeBron XXIII ''LeBronto Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII ''LeBronto
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Flex Train
Men's Workout Shoes
29% off
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
29% off
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Older Kids' Shoes
29% off
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
29% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
29% off
Nike Streakfly 2
Nike Streakfly 2 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Streakfly 2
Men's Road Racing Shoes
29% off
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Glam Athletics Multi-Event Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Glam
Athletics Multi-Event Spikes
29% off
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
29% off
Nike Vaporfly 4
Nike Vaporfly 4 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4
Women's Road Racing Shoes
29% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike Victory 2
Nike Victory 2 Athletics Distance Spikes
Nike Victory 2
Athletics Distance Spikes
28% off
Nike Zoom Rival Sprint Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Sprint Glam Athletics Sprinting Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Sprint Glam
Athletics Sprinting Spikes
29% off
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
29% off
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
29% off
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Jordan 1 Mid SE Little Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Little Kids' Shoes
29% off
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Men's Shoes
29% off
'Sabrina 3 'Equity
'Sabrina 3 'Equity Basketball Shoes
'Sabrina 3 'Equity
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
29% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Book 2 'Spiridon'
Book 2 'Spiridon' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Spiridon'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
29% off
Jordan 23/7.2 EasyOn
Jordan 23/7.2 EasyOn Baby/Toddler Shoes
Jordan 23/7.2 EasyOn
Baby/Toddler Shoes
28% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Women's Shoes
29% off
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Women's shoes
29% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Older Kids' Shoes
29% off
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
29% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
29% off
Nike Streakfly 2
Nike Streakfly 2 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Streakfly 2
Men's Road Racing Shoes
29% off
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Glam Athletics Multi-Event Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Glam
Athletics Multi-Event Spikes
29% off
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
29% off
Nike Vaporfly 4
Nike Vaporfly 4 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4
Women's Road Racing Shoes
29% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike Victory 2
Nike Victory 2 Athletics Distance Spikes
Nike Victory 2
Athletics Distance Spikes
28% off
Nike Zoom Rival Sprint Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Sprint Glam Athletics Sprinting Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Sprint Glam
Athletics Sprinting Spikes
29% off
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
29% off
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
29% off
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Jordan 1 Mid SE Little Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Little Kids' Shoes
29% off
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Men's Shoes
29% off
'Sabrina 3 'Equity
'Sabrina 3 'Equity Basketball Shoes
'Sabrina 3 'Equity
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
29% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Book 2 'Spiridon'
Book 2 'Spiridon' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Spiridon'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
29% off
Jordan 23/7.2 EasyOn
Jordan 23/7.2 EasyOn Baby/Toddler Shoes
Jordan 23/7.2 EasyOn
Baby/Toddler Shoes
28% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Women's Shoes
29% off
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Women's shoes
29% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam'
Basketball Shoes
29% off

Nike Black Friday trainers: find your stride 2026

From old-school designs to next-gen tech, you'll find iconic footwear in our Nike Black Friday trainers sale. Whether you're racking up the miles, going for a PB in the gym or hitting the streets in new kicks, you can expect a supportive and comfortable feel with each step you take. Explore our Nike Black Friday 2026 trainer deals to help get you where you need to go. Choose shoes with innovative details to get you ahead of the competition, or go for trainers with a retro throwback feel – mid-tops with vintage b-ball designs have that vintage look.

Discover old and new favourites

Look out for shoes with Max Air units in the Nike Black Friday shoe sale. Our Air units first appeared in our footwear in 1978, and they're still delivering the lightweight cushioning and relentless comfort that you love. With Air units underfoot, the ride feels impossibly soft and springy. Plus, Air Max trainers with OG design features like ribbing and visible stitching create a modernised look with the timeless details of retro trainers. Or choose our latest releases that offer an edgy and futuristic appearance with translucent rubber and streamlined designs.

Stay comfortable in breathable trainers

Ventilation keeps feet cool when you're pushing hard in the heat. Nike Black Friday trainers with breathable mesh let cool air in, so feet feel comfy and dry – and you'll have the focus you need to push on. Mesh trainers have reinforced details to provide durability that stands up to the challenges of your workouts. Look out for Nike Black Friday trainer deals on footwear with reinforced heels that create security and support as your foot rolls through your stride.

Stay supported in every sport

Rubber outsoles provide durable traction on the ground when you're stepping and jumping. You get a stable ride mile after mile on the track, pavement or treadmill. Nike Black Friday shoes with rubber outsoles deliver intense grip during toe-offs for a responsive feeling against the surface you're on. Plus, grooved outsoles create flexibility, so your shoes bend with your feet as they move naturally.

Functional & futuristic Nike Black Friday trainers

When it comes to our trainers, it's the details that count. Classic design features like the iconic Swoosh merge with mesh panels for next-level style. Go for monochromatic designs or solid black or white kicks that go with anything, from your workout gear to streetwear. Or look for brightly coloured footwear in the Nike Black Friday trainers sale if you want to stand out from the crowd.

Gear up with innovative features

Shoes with pull tabs on the heel and tongue let you get them on quickly, so you're ready for training at a moment's notice. Innovative lacing systems create a custom fit that means your feet are locked in place. Look out for trainers with a speed lacing design that delivers a fuss-free way to get your most secure fit. No matter where you're going, you can get there in comfort with our Nike Black Friday deals.