Nike Black Friday Jordan sale: elevate your game
Discover a performance-ready range of apparel, footwear and accessories in Nike's Black Friday Jordan sale. With options for men, women and kids, there's something to suit the whole family. Looking to upgrade your footwear? Streamlined, low-cut designs offer flexibility, freedom and a lightweight feel. Meanwhile, high tops deliver extra support around the ankle, keeping you protected when you're racing up the court. And look out for styles with Nike Air cushioning—designed to give you all-day comfort.
When it comes to apparel, we know you want to feel as good as you look. That's why our Nike Black Friday Jordan sale includes clothing that blends breathable fabrics with classic cuts. Find lightweight T-shirts emblazoned with the iconic Jordan silhouette—ideal for warm-weather training sessions. Or for chilly mornings, reach for fleece-lined hoodies cut in relaxed fits. Plus, puffer jackets with ultra-cosy quilted panelling and water-repellent finishes mean you'll stay warm and dry in any weather.
When the temperature rises, look for Nike Black Friday Jordan deals on jerseys featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric wicks sweat away from the skin and disperses it across the garment, so it can evaporate quickly. The result? You stay fresh and dry for longer. Looking for high-performance trousers or shorts? In our Nike Black Friday Jordan sale, you'll find everything from lightweight woven styles to soft-knit tracksuit bottoms. Complete your look with adjustable caps and reversible bucket hats—designed to keep you protected in the sun and rain. And if you're heading to the gym or making an overnight trip, choose a roomy Jordan duffle bag to carry your gear.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, look out for gear in the Nike Black Friday Jordan sale with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.