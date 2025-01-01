  1. Nike Black Friday
Nike Black Friday Football Kits 2025(98)

S.C. Corinthians 2025/26 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
24% off
England (Men's Team) 2024/25 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
29% off
FFF 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team) Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
Recycled Materials
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
29% off
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
24% off
England 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
24% off
England 2025 Match Home (Women's Team) Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT ADV Soccer Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT ADV Soccer Authentic Jersey
29% off
Netherlands 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team) Women's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
Recycled Materials
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
29% off
Uruguay 2024/25 Stadium Away (Men's Team) Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
29% off
England 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team) Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
29% off
Nigeria 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team) Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
24% off
Brazil 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team) Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
Recycled Materials
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
29% off
Uruguay 2024/25 Stadium Home (Men's Team) Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
29% off
Norway 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team) Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
Recycled Materials
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
29% off
Norway 2025 Match Home (Women's Team) Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
Recycled Materials
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
29% off
Brazil 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team) Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
29% off
FFF (Men's Team) 2024/25 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
Recycled Materials
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
29% off
Netherlands 2025 Match Away (Women's Team) Women's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
Recycled Materials
Women's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
29% off
FFF 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team) Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
Recycled Materials
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
29% off
England 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team) Women's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
Recycled Materials
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
29% off
Pumas UNAM 2025/26 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
24% off
FFF (Men's Team) 2024/25 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
29% off
Brazil 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team) Women's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
Recycled Materials
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
24% off
FFF 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team) Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
29% off
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
24% off
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
24% off
Netherlands 2025 Match Home (Women's Team) Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Soccer Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Soccer Authentic Jersey
29% off
Netherlands (Men's Team) 2024/25 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
Sold Out
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
29% off
Netherlands 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team) Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
Recycled Materials
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
29% off
England 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
29% off
Netherlands 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team) Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
29% off
Pumas UNAM 2025/26 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
24% off
FFF 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
29% off
Netherlands 2025 Match Home (Women's Team) Women's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
Recycled Materials
Women's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
29% off
FFF 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team) Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
Recycled Materials
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
29% off
Norway 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team) Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
Recycled Materials
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
29% off
Netherlands 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
29% off
Kaizer Chiefs F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
30% off
Netherlands 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team) Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
Recycled Materials
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
29% off
FFF 2025 Match Away (Women's Team) Women's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Soccer Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
Women's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Soccer Authentic Jersey
29% off
Norway 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
29% off
Netherlands 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team) Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
Recycled Materials
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
29% off
FFF 2025 Match Home (Women's Team) Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT ADV Soccer Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT ADV Soccer Authentic Jersey
29% off
Australia 2025/26 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
Recycled Materials
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
29% off
England 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team) Women's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
Recycled Materials
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
29% off
Nigeria 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team) Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
29% off
FFF 2025 Match Away (Women's Team) Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
Recycled Materials
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
29% off
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
24% off
Brazil 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team) Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
29% off

Nike Black Friday football kits: unleash your potential

Get ready to put in your best-ever shift for your team with our Nike Black Friday football kits sale. We make our football apparel in fuss-free cuts that set you free to move, turn and tackle with confidence. Layer up for all-weather play in practical training tops and insulating base layers. Or you can keep your cool in shorts and short-sleeved jerseys. And because football players come in every size and body type, you'll find an inclusive selection of fits and styles.


Look out for Nike Black Friday football kits made with pro-quality Nike Dri-FIT fabric. Engineered fibres wick sweat away from your skin, then draw it to the surface of the apparel so it can evaporate fast. Meanwhile, breathable weaves promote allow air to flow so you can shed excess heat. That means you'll stay cool and focused for longer. Combine this with added-stretch fabrics for effortless movement, and you're ready to tackle your next must-win match.


Feel closer to the match-day action with Nike Black Friday football kits featuring branding from some of the world's most iconic clubs. You'll find kits inspired by the latest graphics and colourways, finished with the unmistakable badging of your team. Choose from a selection of home, away and third designs to follow them wherever the journey takes them. To inspire the next generation, look out for kits in junior sizes.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. Ready to join us? Look for Nike Black Friday football kits with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.