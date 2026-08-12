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Nike Black Friday Basketball 2026

Luka 5 'Venom'
Luka 5 'Venom' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Venom'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
29% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
29% off
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua'
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
29% off
LeBron XXIII ''LeBronto
LeBron XXIII ''LeBronto Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII ''LeBronto
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Performance Sleeveless Top
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Performance Sleeveless Top
29% off
'Sabrina 3 'Equity
'Sabrina 3 'Equity Basketball Shoes
'Sabrina 3 'Equity
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Book 2 'Spiridon'
Book 2 'Spiridon' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Spiridon'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
LeBron 'Dreams and Nightmares'
LeBron 'Dreams and Nightmares' Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
LeBron 'Dreams and Nightmares'
Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
29% off
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
29% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
29% off
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
29% off
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
29% off
A'One 'Lem and Lime'
A'One 'Lem and Lime' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'One 'Lem and Lime'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
29% off
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
29% off
Luka 5
Luka 5 Younger Kids' Shoes
Luka 5
Younger Kids' Shoes
29% off
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
29% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Bloodline'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Bloodline' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Bloodline'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Sabrina 3 "Gamer"
Sabrina 3 "Gamer" Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 "Gamer"
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Tatum 4 SE
Tatum 4 SE Basketball Shoes
Tatum 4 SE
Basketball Shoes
29% off
LeBron XXIII Elite 'Hurt Feelings'
LeBron XXIII Elite 'Hurt Feelings' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII Elite 'Hurt Feelings'
Basketball Shoes
29% off

Nike Black Friday basketball jerseys 2026: show your colours

Nothing says urban cool like a basketball jersey. Whether you're courtside or in the park, nothing shows your passion more than an iconic NBA jersey in your team's colours. Whatever your allegiance, each jersey has one common theme – Nike's dedication to innovation. A case in point is our Dri-FIT technology – it wicks away sweat from the skin, making for quick evaporation to keep you dry and comfortable. And with our Nike Black Friday basketball promo, now's the time to refresh your gear.

And when regular high tops just don't cut it, go for basketball shoes every time. Behind every classic Nike design – from Jordans to LeBrons – there's a whole lot of technology going on inside. From lightweight, breathable materials for total wearer comfort to the inner support and cushioning for protection and safety. We've developed traction control sole grips for rapid stop-starts to assist on court and lace innovations to keep the foot securely in place. It's no wonder that all the best players love these shoes. Take advantage of our Nike Black Friday basketball deals on jerseys and shoes and net yourself a bargain.