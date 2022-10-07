BETRUE

The 2022 Be True Collection is a celebration of love through identity, expression, and sport.
LGBTQIA+ athletes* are redefining what sport means for the future and uniting people under a common goal - love of every athlete*, gender expression, and orientation.

Bretman Rock, He/She/They

“Strength has no gender; it’s really just measured from within. With sports, if you’re sweating, you’re an athlete.”

Bretman Rock

Digital Superstar

Bretman Rock isn’t afraid to break the rules and blur the lines. The digital superstar owns his identity and finds fortitude and freedom in movement. With a strong foundation of supportive friends and family, Bretman has hit his stride and there’s no slowing down.

Shiho Shimoyamada, She/Her

Shiho Shimoyamada

“When you play sports, everyone has different strengths and weaknesses, as human beings, we all have our differences. In that sense, I feel that talking about gender and sexuality can be a chance to break the norm.”

Shiho Shimoyamada

Japanese Soccer Player

For Japanese soccer player Shiho Shimoyamada, she sees sport as a means to level the playing field. Regardless of gender, identity, or orientation, everyone should have a place to play.

Gia Parr, She/Her

“I want trans people to be seen for all that they are, beyond just being trans. There is so much more to us.”

Gia Parr

Student/Advocate/Model

Gia Parr sees sport as a means to create positive change. Backed by her positive peers and field hockey teammates, the student, model, and advocate knows just how important it is to have a supportive team that sees her whole self. Just like cisgender people, the trans community has dreams, talents, passions, and interests that deserve the same love and attention.

Blazer Low ’77 Vintage

Air Max Pre Day

Air Max Pre Day

Be True SU22
Collection

The 2022 Be True Collection was created by LGBTQIA+ visionaries at Nike. The 2022 Be True collection features fluid gradients, bold pieces, and footwear that evolves with you.

Be True celebrates the LGBTQIA+ communities and the universality of sport.