How To Fold Shorts To Save Space

Shorts can be simple to fold when you follow these three steps:

To help avoid wrinkles, give each pair of shorts a shake before folding. Smooth over any bumps or creases so they'll lie flat when folded. Lay shorts flat on a surface or hold them up in front of you, folding them in half along the vertical seam. Fold the bottom of the shorts up to the top.

This transforms the shorts into a small square parcel that can be easily packed or tucked into a drawer, and it works well for any style of shorts.