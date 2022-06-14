How Many Calories Do You Burn on a Run?

There isn't a universal answer to the question, "How many calories will I burn during a run?" Here's why: everyone is different. Your body dictates how many calories you burn during a certain exercise. Plus, you might perform that exercise at different intensities, which would equate to a different calorie-burning total.

Your basal metabolic rate (BMR) is how many calories you burn at rest. It contributes 70 percent to your total daily energy expenditure (TDEE). Your BMR affects how many calories you'll burn in a run. It is influenced by a few factors, including:

Age

Height

Weight

Gender

Body composition (ratio of muscle to fat)

Genetics

Hormones

Et cetera

For example, a person who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall will burn more calories than someone who is 5 feet, 4 inches. More calories are burned at rest when you have more body tissue to keep active. In short, the energy cost is higher.

An individual with a high percentage of lean muscle mass will burn more calories than someone at the same weight but with less muscle and more fat. Muscle is metabolically active, so burns more calories at rest.

These factors affect how many calories you burn while running, even if the duration, distance and intensity are controlled.