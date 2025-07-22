  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Bottoms
    3. /
  3. Shorts

Nike Woven Shorts

Trousers & TightsShorts
Gender 
(0)
Men
Kids 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Sports 
(0)
Fit 
(0)
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
BGN 74.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
BGN 99.99
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
BGN 119.99
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Woven Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
Men's Woven Shorts
BGN 79.99
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
BGN 89.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
BGN 89.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
BGN 99.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Shorts
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Shorts
BGN 139.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
BGN 119.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
BGN 79.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Flow Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Woven Flow Shorts
BGN 79.99
Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Just In
Nike Total 90
Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
BGN 89.99
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Just In
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
BGN 89.99
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
BGN 79.99
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
BGN 49.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Printed Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Printed Running Shorts
BGN 129.99
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Shorts
BGN 74.99
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Cargo Shorts
Just In
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Cargo Shorts
BGN 99.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
BGN 149.99
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Men's Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Essentials
Men's Shorts
BGN 109.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Girls' Woven Shorts
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Girls' Woven Shorts
BGN 74.99
Nike Tour
Nike Tour Men's 20cm (approx.) Chino Golf Shorts
Just In
Nike Tour
Men's 20cm (approx.) Chino Golf Shorts
BGN 129.99
Nike ACG 'Death Bloom'
Nike ACG 'Death Bloom' Women's Shorts
Just In
Nike ACG 'Death Bloom'
Women's Shorts
BGN 149.99
Nike Icon
Nike Icon Men's 15cm (approx.) Woven Basketball Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Icon
Men's 15cm (approx.) Woven Basketball Shorts
BGN 79.99

Woven shorts: made to take the heat

Get ready to smash your goals in our woven shorts. Our collection features apparel designed to keep up with intense challenges. Tackling a fresh adventure? Tough fabrics provide excellent durability, so there's nothing stopping you from going that extra mile. Meanwhile, Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat away from skin and disperses it across the surface of the fabric, so it can evaporate faster. Plus, plenty of flex through the material allows you to move naturally in all directions. For added comfort, pick a pair with a stretchy waistband for the perfect fit. Adjustable drawcords help keep woven shorts secure as you move.


Heading to the courts? Pull on a pair of woven shorts with a relaxed fit. The breathable fabric feels feather-light, so there's nothing weighing you down when it comes to winning that match point. When you're planning a run, look out for styles with splits in the sides for maximum freedom to move. Our designs are crafted with flat seams to prevent irritation, even during extended wear. Plus, plenty of pockets make it easy to keep your essentials close. Look out for styles with zip fastenings for extra security. We've got a wide range of colours to suit every workout wardrobe. Plus, you'll spot the iconic Nike Swoosh, too, stitched on hips and cuffs for a premium aesthetic.


Be part of our team when you shop for sustainable materials. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose woven shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.