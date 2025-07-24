  1. Clothing
  2. Trousers & Tights

Nike Woven Trousers & Tights

Joggers & Sweatpants
Men
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Girls' Woven Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Girls' Woven Trousers
BGN 129.99
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Women's Mid-Rise Slim Knit Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Women's Mid-Rise Slim Knit Trousers
BGN 129.99
Nike Sportswear Modern Fleece
Nike Sportswear Modern Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Loose Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Modern Fleece
Women's Mid-Rise Loose Trousers
BGN 219.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Trousers
BGN 199.99
Kobe
Kobe Men's Lightweight Woven Trousers
Just In
Kobe
Men's Lightweight Woven Trousers
BGN 249.99
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT Tapered Versatile Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT Tapered Versatile Trousers
BGN 119.99
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain Men's Nike Football Hooded Woven Tracksuit
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain
Men's Nike Football Hooded Woven Tracksuit
BGN 269.99
Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Men's Repel Football Tracksuit Bottoms
Just In
Nike Total 90
Men's Repel Football Tracksuit Bottoms
BGN 179.99
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Draft Trousers
Just In
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Draft Trousers
BGN 179.99
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground
Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
BGN 119.99
Paris Saint-Germain Phenom Elite
Paris Saint-Germain Phenom Elite Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Woven Pants
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain Phenom Elite
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Woven Pants
BGN 189.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit
BGN 149.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Oversized Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Oversized Trousers
BGN 219.99
Paris Saint-Germain F.C. Tech
Paris Saint-Germain F.C. Tech Men's Nike Football Woven Pants
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain F.C. Tech
Men's Nike Football Woven Pants
BGN 229.99
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT Open-Hem Versatile Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT Open-Hem Versatile Trousers
BGN 129.99
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Women's High-Waisted Woven Open-Hem Trousers
Just In
Nike Windrunner
Women's High-Waisted Woven Open-Hem Trousers
BGN 159.99
Nike Tour
Nike Tour Women's Dri-FIT Golf Trousers
Nike Tour
Women's Dri-FIT Golf Trousers
BGN 219.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Tracksuit
Nike Club
Men's Woven Tracksuit
BGN 199.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
BGN 119.99
Atlético Madrid Essential Repel
Atlético Madrid Essential Repel Women's Nike Football Woven Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Atlético Madrid Essential Repel
Women's Nike Football Woven Joggers
BGN 139.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Just In
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
BGN 139.99
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
BGN 149.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Tunnel Trousers
Jordan Sport
Women's Tunnel Trousers
BGN 239.99
Jordan Sport JAM
Jordan Sport JAM Men's Warm-Up Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Sport JAM
Men's Warm-Up Trousers
BGN 199.99

Nike woven trousers: comfort and style all year round

When active days call, throw on a pair of our woven trousers. We craft our designs from durable materials that are made to withstand everything from challenging hikes to long commutes. For a classic look, we've got canvas chinos with a straight-leg cut and relaxed fit that's designed to feel comfy around the back and thighs. The tough fabric is both lightweight and breathable, so you can stay cool even when you're pushing hard.


Want woven trousers that do it all? Look out for our cargo styles with a zip-off design. When the temperature rises, you can convert them into shorts. Meanwhile, multiple pockets offer trail-ready storage. Heading to the track? You'll love our lightweight, sweat-wicking options—perfect for warming up and cooling down. Vents on the calves offer breathability, while encased elastic on the cuffs helps keep trousers in place when you hit your stride.


When it comes to smashing your goals, we know comfort is key. That's why we craft our woven tights and trousers with pro technology. Take our innovative Nike Dri-FIT, for example. This acclaimed fabric wicks sweat away from the skin and disperses it across the fabric, so it can dry fast, keeping you comfortable. Meanwhile, styles featuring UV-blocking fabric help keep you protected in the outdoors. These woven trousers offer UVA and UVB protection from the sun in the areas covered by the garment. Heading off on an adventure? Opt for designs with water-repellent fabric that'll keep you moving in all kinds of conditions.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose woven trousers and tights with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.