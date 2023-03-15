Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Back to School Supplies & Essentials

      Shoes
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Men's Shoes
      BGN 239.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Women's Shoe
      BGN 239.99
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Nike Air More Uptempo Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Older Kids' Shoes
      BGN 259.99
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low Older Kids' Shoe
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low
      Older Kids' Shoe
      BGN 199.99
      Nike
      Nike Older Kids' (Boys') Poly+ Training Trousers
      Nike
      Older Kids' (Boys') Poly+ Training Trousers
      BGN 79.99
      Nike Everyday Lightweight
      Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Bestseller
      Nike Everyday Lightweight
      Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      BGN 29.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Older Kids' Shoe
      BGN 289.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Joggers
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Joggers
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Women's Knit Football Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Women's Knit Football Tracksuit
      BGN 139.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Tight-Fit Long-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Men's Tight-Fit Long-Sleeve Top
      BGN 79.99
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Jordan Flight Fleece Women's Trousers
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Women's Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      BGN 169.99
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
      Bestseller
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Training Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
      BGN 44.99
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Shorts
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Men's Shorts
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      BGN 49.99
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy TF
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy TF Younger/Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy TF
      Younger/Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
      BGN 129.99
      Nike Everyday Max Cushioned
      Nike Everyday Max Cushioned Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Bestseller
      Nike Everyday Max Cushioned
      Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      BGN 39.99
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      BGN 89.99
      Nike Everyday Lightweight
      Nike Everyday Lightweight Training No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)
      Nike Everyday Lightweight
      Training No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)
      BGN 29.99
      Nike Dri-FIT 'HWPO'
      Nike Dri-FIT 'HWPO' Men's Training T-Shirt
      Nike Dri-FIT 'HWPO'
      Men's Training T-Shirt
      BGN 69.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Men's Shoes
      BGN 379.99
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      Bestseller
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      BGN 29.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Tracksuit

      Back to school: inspire the next generation

      Whatever sport they love, we have back to school kit to keep them achieving, day after day. Expect hardworking PE gear with Dri-Fit technology, so kids stay cool and fresh on the move. Trainers with waffle soles provide outstanding grip with a lightweight feel – perfect for track and field stars. Bags and backpacks have plenty of pockets to keep things organised, while cushioned straps ensure comfort on the go.

      Committed athletes train in all weathers. That's why our Nike back to school supplies come in a choice of sleeve lengths and leg styles. Snug tracksuits keep them warm on the playing fields, while lightweight tops and shorts are ideal for warmer temperatures. When it's time to cool down, cosy joggers and hoodies will keep them looking and feeling their best.

      Got a uniform code to stick to? No problem. We have back to school essentials in simple classic shades of black, white and navy. If they're in the mood to stand out in style, treat them to bold tones of orange, pink and lime.