Tight shorts: made to move
When the intensity rises, give it your all in our tight shorts. Our lightweight and breathable apparel is designed to support your every move, whether you're heading to the gym or training on the track. Compressive fabrics improve your circulation to provide you with extra power on the go, and a faster recovery when you're cooling down. Discover designs with flexible materials that allow you to move in all directions—so there's no limit on how you lunge, leap or stretch. Plus, elasticated waistbands across the collection ensure the perfect fit and keep your pair in place.
Check out our tight shorts featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. This acclaimed material wicks sweat away from your skin for faster evaporation to make sure you stay comfy and fresh. Meanwhile, options with smooth fabrics and flat seams help prevent irritation—even over extended wear.
For added comfort, go with shorts without a front seam. This reduces the risk of chafing, so you can stay focused on the challenge ahead. Roomy pockets deliver a practical touch, while the iconic Nike Swoosh brings a premium pop to your look. We've got sizes for both adults and kids, ensuring age is no barrier when it comes to feeling your best. Plus, a wide range of colours and lengths makes it easy to find a pair to suit your unique style.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose our tight shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.