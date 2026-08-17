  1. Lifestyle
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
    4. /
  4. Shorts

Older Kids Lifestyle Shorts

(23)
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
59,99 €
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Shorts
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
29,99 €
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Cargo Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Cargo Shorts
54,99 €
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Shorts
Nike Air
Older Kids' Fleece Shorts
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') 13cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') 13cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech
Nike Sportswear Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
59,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Cargo Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Girls' Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club
Girls' Woven Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
29,99 €
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Shorts
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Sweater Track Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Sweater Track Shorts
59,99 €
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Culottes
Sold Out
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Culottes
44 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
29,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Cargo Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Cargo Shorts
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Shorts
30% off