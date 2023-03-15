Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Lifestyle
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Trousers & Tights

      Older Kids Lifestyle Trousers & Tights

      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (1)
      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Lifestyle
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Trousers
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Trousers
      BGN 109.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Trousers
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Trousers
      BGN 109.99
      Nike Air Winterized
      Nike Air Winterized Older Kids' Trousers
      Nike Air Winterized
      Older Kids' Trousers
      BGN 159.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      BGN 169.99
      Nike Air Essential
      Nike Air Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Essential
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      BGN 79.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Winterized Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Winterized Trousers
      BGN 89.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
      BGN 149.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      BGN 149.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers (Extended Size)
      BGN 149.99
      Nike Outdoor Play
      Nike Outdoor Play Older Kids' Loose Trousers
      Nike Outdoor Play
      Older Kids' Loose Trousers
      BGN 119.99
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Printed Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Older Kids' (Girls') Printed Leggings
      BGN 54.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Cargo Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Cargo Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
      BGN 84.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Winterized Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Winterized Trousers
      BGN 169.99
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      BGN 59.99
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Older Kids' Fleece Football Pants
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Older Kids' Fleece Football Pants
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pants
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Pants
      BGN 79.99
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      BGN 59.99
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Trousers
      BGN 79.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      BGN 79.99
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Older Kids' (Girls') Mid-Rise Leggings
      BGN 59.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Joggers
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Joggers