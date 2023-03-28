Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Running Gifts for Him

      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Gender 
      (1)
      Men
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Running
      Technology 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      BGN 319.99
      Nike Trail Mont Blanc
      Nike Trail Mont Blanc Men's Trail Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Trail Mont Blanc
      Men's Trail Running Trousers
      Nike Pegasus 39 Shield
      Nike Pegasus 39 Shield Men's Weatherised Road Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus 39 Shield
      Men's Weatherised Road Running Shoes
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Trail Running T-Shirt
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's Trail Running T-Shirt
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Men's 1/4-Zip Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Men's 1/4-Zip Running Top
      BGN 169.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail Running T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Trail Running T-Shirt
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail Camo Beanie
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Trail Camo Beanie
      BGN 59.99
      Nike Repel Challenger
      Nike Repel Challenger Men's Running Tights
      Nike Repel Challenger
      Men's Running Tights
      BGN 149.99
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Jacket
      Nike Rise 365
      Nike Rise 365 Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Rise 365
      Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
      BGN 89.99
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Challenger
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Challenger Men's Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Challenger
      Men's Running Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT Rise 365
      Nike Dri-FIT Rise 365 Men's Short-Sleeve Trail Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Rise 365
      Men's Short-Sleeve Trail Running Top
      BGN 109.99
      Nike Pacer
      Nike Pacer Men's 1/2-Zip Running Top
      Nike Pacer
      Men's 1/2-Zip Running Top
      BGN 89.99
      Nike Run Swift 2
      Nike Run Swift 2 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Run Swift 2
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike
      Nike Trail Running Crew Socks
      Nike
      Trail Running Crew Socks
      BGN 44.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail Beanie
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Trail Beanie
      BGN 59.99

      Running gifts for men: made to perform

      Shopping for something to celebrate the runner in your life? There's plenty to choose from in our collection of running gifts for him.

      For someone who runs in all weather, opt for a durable hat to keep them protected from the elements. Look out for gear with Nike Therma-FIT—it locks in body heat to help him maintain the perfect temperature. We've also got water-repellent tops and trousers to ensure they stay dry when they're training outside.

      Nike running shoes have been winning races since the 1970s. That's why our men's shoes make ideal running gifts—whether he's training for a marathon or jogging around the block. You'll find a range of options, from breathable designs best suited for short distances to racing shoes with responsive cushioning.

      No matter how far he runs, high-performance clothing is a must. From tops and jackets to shorts and tights, our gear is designed to help him smash his goals. Choose pieces that feature Nike Dri-FIT technology. It wicks sweat away from the skin, keeping him feeling fresh and comfortable for longer.

      Some of our running presents for him have the Sustainable Materials tag, which means we've used earth-friendly fabrics to craft them. We make recycled polyester from plastic bottles, diverted from landfill. It's part of Nike's Move to Zero campaign—our commitment to reach net-zero carbon and net-zero waste.