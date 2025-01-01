Men's Nike Black Friday Deals 2025(322)

Men's Nike Black Friday deals 2025: get more for less

Since 1964, we've been obsessed with a single aim: empowering athletes in every discipline to reach their goals, and then smash through them. From first-time runners to racket-sport superstars, we have the gear you need to achieve your dreams—and in the men's Nike Black Friday sale, you can get it for less.

Innovative technology built-in

Among our men's Nike Black Friday deals, you'll spot gear made with Nike Dri-FIT technology—the perfect option for when the temperature rises. The smart micro-fibre construction works to wick sweat away and disperse it evenly over the surface of the fabric. This helps it to evaporate faster, so you can stay cool and dry—however intensely you train. We test it rigorously in our labs to make sure this quality lasts for the life of the garment, so there's no limit on how hard you can play.

Putting your comfort first

In our men's Nike Black Friday sale, you'll find options that offer all-day comfort. Super stretchy and lightweight fabrics move with you, whether you're warming up on the track or cheering from the sofa. Elasticated waistbands and adjustable drawstrings allow you to get the perfect fit—and move with you to maintain it. In chilly weather, reach for a sweatshirt or zip-up top featuring Nike Tech Fleece. The exceptionally soft brushed texture has a heat-locking effect, while also being extremely slimline to make sure it won't weigh you down.

Styles for every workout wardrobe

Whether you're training hard or kicking back, we have sportswear to help you look as good as you feel. That's why we have men's Nike Black Friday deals on a wide range of styles. Bold prints and bright colours allow you to make a statement as you train. Prefer a monochrome palette? Neutral tones are easy to mix and match with our extended range. Roomy fits are ideal for layering, while form-fitting shapes create a streamlined look.

Sports accessories to support your goals

You might be hitting the gym, the courts or the football field—wherever you train, you need the right kit to support the challenge ahead. Like supportive, flexible socks that keep your feet comfortable or a breathable cotton cap that shades your eyes in sunny weather. Our gym bags and backpacks provide ample room to stash your kit, shoes and tech. Easy-to-clean fabrics make it simple to keep your accessories fresh with every use.

Practical details put you in control

At Nike, we know that details make a difference to performance. That's why we include them in every piece. We're talking zip-up pockets for storing essentials and reflective design elements for extra visibility in low light. Easy-grab handles on our bags make it simple to get up and go when it's time to hit the gym or make your daily commute. Plus, flatlock seams guard against irritation, so you can train harder for longer. With sustainable materials across our men's Nike Black Friday sale, you can help to protect the planet, too. Think durable polyester spun from plastic bottles, old carpets and fishing nets. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero campaign—our mission to reach net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. To join our journey, look for pieces with the Sustainable Materials tag.