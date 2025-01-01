  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Trousers & Tights
    3. /
  3. Joggers & Sweatpants

Fleece Joggers & Sweatpants(141)

Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
BGN 119.99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers
BGN 189.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
BGN 199.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
BGN 199.99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Trousers
BGN 129.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
BGN 79.99
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
BGN 199.99
Paris Saint-Germain Tech
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Tech
Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
BGN 229.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Joggers
BGN 139.99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Trousers
BGN 139.99
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
BGN 84.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
BGN 99.99
Jordan Flight Fleece Chicago
Jordan Flight Fleece Chicago Men's Trousers
Just In
Jordan Flight Fleece Chicago
Men's Trousers
BGN 179.99
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
Just In
Chelsea F.C. Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
BGN 119.99
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Just In
Jordan Sport Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
BGN 139.99
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Just In
Chelsea F.C. Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Joggers
BGN 89.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Joggers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Joggers
BGN 89.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
BGN 139.99
F.C. Barcelona Phoenix Fleece
F.C. Barcelona Phoenix Fleece Women's Nike Football High-Waisted Pants
Just In
F.C. Barcelona Phoenix Fleece
Women's Nike Football High-Waisted Pants
BGN 139.99
F.C. Barcelona Club
F.C. Barcelona Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Just In
F.C. Barcelona Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Joggers
BGN 89.99
F.C. Barcelona Tech
F.C. Barcelona Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Pants
Just In
F.C. Barcelona Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Pants
BGN 169.99
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
Just In
Nike Club Fleece
Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
BGN 109.99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Open-Hem Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Open-Hem Trousers
BGN 129.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
BGN 89.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
BGN 79.99
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
BGN 199.99
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
BGN 119.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Cargo Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Cargo Trousers
BGN 119.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
BGN 199.99
NOCTA
NOCTA NOCTA Fleece CS Tracksuit Bottoms
NOCTA
NOCTA Fleece CS Tracksuit Bottoms
BGN 219.99
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
BGN 109.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Fitted Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Fitted Trousers
BGN 79.99
Kobe
Kobe Therma-FIT Basketball Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Kobe
Therma-FIT Basketball Trousers
BGN 159.99
Tottenham Hotspur Club
Tottenham Hotspur Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
Tottenham Hotspur Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
BGN 119.99
Jordan MVP
Jordan MVP Men's Fleece Trousers
Jordan MVP
Men's Fleece Trousers
BGN 159.99
Nike Sportswear City Utility EasyOn
Nike Sportswear City Utility EasyOn Older Kids' Fleece Trousers
Nike Sportswear City Utility EasyOn
Older Kids' Fleece Trousers
BGN 139.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
BGN 139.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Joggers (Plus Size)
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Women's Mid-Rise Joggers (Plus Size)
BGN 199.99
Inter Milan Phoenix Fleece
Inter Milan Phoenix Fleece Women's Nike Football High-Waisted Oversized Pants
Inter Milan Phoenix Fleece
Women's Nike Football High-Waisted Oversized Pants
BGN 139.99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Trousers
BGN 149.99
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
BGN 119.99
Liverpool F.C. Phoenix Fleece Third
Liverpool F.C. Phoenix Fleece Third Women's Nike Football High-Waisted Oversized Pants
Liverpool F.C. Phoenix Fleece Third
Women's Nike Football High-Waisted Oversized Pants
BGN 139.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Fleece Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Fleece Trousers
BGN 89.99
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
Sustainable Materials
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
BGN 199.99
Jordan Rare Air
Jordan Rare Air Men's Fleece Trousers
Jordan Rare Air
Men's Fleece Trousers
BGN 249.99
Inter Milan Tech
Inter Milan Tech Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Inter Milan Tech
Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
BGN 229.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Wide-Leg Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Women's Wide-Leg Trousers
BGN 129.99
Paris Saint-Germain Tech
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Pants
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Pants
BGN 169.99

Fleece sweatpants and joggers: super-soft pairs for comfortable workouts

Elevate your game with high-performance fleece joggers. Snug jersey and French Terry fabrics provide reliable warmth and next-level cosiness. Plus, our fleece is stretchy, so your pair will move with you. Elasticated waistbands with inner drawcords let you personalise your fit. And if you're shopping for a junior athlete, you'll find kids' fleece sweatpants in comfy cuts that coordinate with hoodies and sweatshirts. Getting ready for sports day has never been so easy.


We design our fleece joggers so you can move with total freedom. Plus, we've made them roomy through the seat and thighs for comfort. Look out for pairs with tapered bottoms and cuffed ankles for a streamlined look. Or, for a more relaxed vibe, choose one of our open-hem silhouettes. Flat seams help prevent chafing while you move. Meanwhile, pockets at the sides and back give you plenty of room to stash your essentials.


Enjoy a cosy feel on cold-weather days in pairs crafted from midweight brushed fleece. Think smooth on the outside and soft on the inside. For comfort minus the bulk, reach for our Tech Fleece joggers. The lightweight material effectively traps warmth without weighing you down. If things are heating up, opt for designs made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric wicks sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation to keep you fresh and dry. When the temperature plummets, reach for our Therma-FIT bottoms. This acclaimed material helps manage your body's natural heat, so you stay snug.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose our fleece joggers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.