Cross training shoes: power your journey
With its combination of high-intensity interval training and targeted functional movements, cross training is a fitness regimen like no other. At Nike, we're proud to bring you specialist footwear that's built to see you through the most challenging workout with confidence. Our cross trainers and shoes support you from the floor up, keeping you stable and comfortable no matter how tough things get. This means you can stay focused on reaching your limits—and then pushing past them.
Performance outsoles: success from the ground up
We build our cross-training shoes with specially designed outsoles that keep you grounded. You'll find wide, flat heels for maximum stability, as well as grippy rubber soles that come with the flexibility you need for a full range of movement. Look out for inner plates that redistribute weight from edge to edge—perfect for repeated lifts that test your balance. If you'll be incorporating rope climbs, pick a pair with wraparound arches that ensure intense grip as you move upwards. And because every gram counts, we choose lightweight materials and pared-down designs that set you free to move.
Cushioned inner soles: the freedom to move
From the first deep squat to the last deadlift—the repeated high-intensity movements of cross training can be challenging for your joints. That's why we make our cross-training shoes with responsive cushioning to give you the boost you need. Nike React foam combines outstanding shock absorption with exceptional energy return, providing you with a weightless, springy feeling that supports you as you power through. Or, choose Nike Air units for extra protection in the heel during tough lifts and intense cardio sessions.
Lightweight uppers: keep your cool
Cross workouts are designed to push you hard, which means you're going to sweat. That's why we design our training shoes with breathable uppers to let your feet breathe—so you can stay in the moment and concentrate on your next rep. Light mesh fabrics provide ventilation and a supportive-yet-flexible wear—allowing you to move, turn and pivot in every direction. You'll also find clever details like textured overlays in high-wear areas to help your new shoes go the distance, as well as lockdown tabs that keep your laces fastened tight.
Exceptional footwear: on-point style
You want to test your limits, and you want to look great doing it. We make our Nike cross-training shoes in a range of shapes and colours, so you can style your gear your way. Monochrome designs in crisp white or timeless black keep things on the down-low. Or you can add a bold splash of colour with shades of scarlet, flamingo or gold. Whatever catches your eye, the iconic Nike Swoosh ensures your new footwear comes with an unmistakable badge of quality.
The race of our lives: Nike's Move to Zero
The one challenge we all need to face is protecting the future of our planet. Nike's Move to Zero campaign has one aim: to take our company to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. It's why we use recycled nylon harvested from sources such as carpets and fishing nets. It's also why we invented Nike Flyknit—a lightweight shoe upper made with recycled polyester that's reclaimed from plastic bottles. And it's why, since 2008, all Nike Air units are made with at least 50% recycled materials. We're not at our goal yet, but we're getting closer. We hope you'll join us.