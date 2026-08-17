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Chelsea F.C. Shorts

(9)
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
54,99 €
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
54,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece
Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Shorts
Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Shorts
84,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
47,99 €
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
37,99 €
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Promo Exclusion
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
54,99 €