CHELSEA FC

CHELSEA FC

Chelsea F.C. Kits & Football Shirts 2026/27

(63)
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Away Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Bestseller
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Away
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
159,99 €
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
109,99 €
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
109,99 €
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
UNLEASH THE LION
UNLEASH THE LION
Courage, unity and relentless spirit.
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Baby/Toddler Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Baby/Toddler Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
69,99 €
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
54,99 €
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
74,99 €
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
159,99 €
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
109,99 €
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
119,99 €
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Jersey
159,99 €
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
109,99 €
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Jersey
139,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Victori One
Chelsea F.C. Victori One Men's Nike Slides
Chelsea F.C. Victori One
Men's Nike Slides
42,99 €
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
99,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Primary
Chelsea F.C. Primary Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football T-Shirt
Chelsea F.C. Primary
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football T-Shirt
54,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece
Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Shorts
Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Shorts
84,99 €
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
54,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Men's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Men's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
54,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Tech
Chelsea F.C. Tech Men's Nike Football Woven Trousers
Chelsea F.C. Tech
Men's Nike Football Woven Trousers
114,99 €
Chelsea F.C.
Chelsea F.C. Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
Chelsea F.C.
Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
94,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Strike+ SE
Chelsea F.C. Strike+ SE Men's Nike Soccer Repel Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike+ SE
Men's Nike Soccer Repel Woven Trousers
89,99 €
Chelsea F.C. 2026 Stadium Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026 Stadium Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026 Stadium Home
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
74,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
64,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Pre-Match Top
30% off
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro SE
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro SE Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro SE
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
30% off
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
30% off
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Pre-Match Top
30% off
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
30% off
Chelsea F.C. 2026 Stadium Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026 Stadium Home Baby/Toddler Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026 Stadium Home
Baby/Toddler Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
69,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
Chelsea F.C. Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
59,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
109,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
47,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Chelsea F.C. Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
Chelsea F.C.
Chelsea F.C. Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
Chelsea F.C.
Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
29,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Phoenix Fleece
Chelsea F.C. Phoenix Fleece Women's Nike Football Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Chelsea F.C. Phoenix Fleece
Women's Nike Football Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
99,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
44,99 €
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Replica Shirt
84,99 €
Chelsea VaporFast Home
Chelsea VaporFast Home Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Knee-High Socks
Chelsea VaporFast Home
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Knee-High Socks
22,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
74,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Windrunner
Chelsea F.C. Windrunner Women's Nike Football UV Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Windrunner
Women's Nike Football UV Woven Jacket
109,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
79,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
74,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
27,99 €
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
99,99 €
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
79,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Crew-Neck
Promo Exclusion
Chelsea F.C. Club
Men's Nike Football Crew-Neck
64,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
54,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Authentic Goalkeeper
Chelsea F.C. Authentic Goalkeeper Men's Nike Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Authentic Goalkeeper
Men's Nike Football Shirt
79,99 €
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Strike Home
Chelsea F.C. Strike Home Nike Dri-FIT Football Knee-High Socks
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike Home
Nike Dri-FIT Football Knee-High Socks
19,99 €
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football 3-Piece Kit
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football 3-Piece Kit
69,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Crew-Neck Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Crew-Neck Top
69,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Storm-FIT Football Hooded Rain Jacket
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Storm-FIT Football Hooded Rain Jacket
84,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
37,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
64,99 €
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Promo Exclusion
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
54,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Chelsea F.C. Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
49,99 €
Chelsea FC City Side
Chelsea FC City Side Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
Chelsea FC City Side
Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
59,99 €
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
99,99 €
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
79,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Crew-Neck
Promo Exclusion
Chelsea F.C. Club
Men's Nike Football Crew-Neck
64,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
54,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Authentic Goalkeeper
Chelsea F.C. Authentic Goalkeeper Men's Nike Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Authentic Goalkeeper
Men's Nike Football Shirt
79,99 €
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Strike Home
Chelsea F.C. Strike Home Nike Dri-FIT Football Knee-High Socks
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike Home
Nike Dri-FIT Football Knee-High Socks
19,99 €
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football 3-Piece Kit
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football 3-Piece Kit
69,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Crew-Neck Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Crew-Neck Top
69,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Storm-FIT Football Hooded Rain Jacket
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Storm-FIT Football Hooded Rain Jacket
84,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
37,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
64,99 €
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Promo Exclusion
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
54,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Chelsea F.C. Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
49,99 €
Chelsea FC City Side
Chelsea FC City Side Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
Chelsea FC City Side
Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
59,99 €

Chelsea F.C. kits 2026/27: show your support

Our Chelsea F.C. kits help you feel closer to the excitement on match day. Explore the season's latest graphics and colourways—all finished with the team's iconic crest. Choose a lightweight shirt that's ideal for cheering on your team. Or take your support to the next level and go for a head-to-toe strip.

Follow your team's journey

Whether you're watching at home or lucky enough to be in the stands, our Chelsea F.C. shirts help you rep your team with pride. We design these with all-day comfort in mind, so you can focus on cheering them on to victory. Plus, we use authentic colourways to make sure you feel part of the club. Time to head out on the road? Opt for our Chelsea F.C. away tops and shorts to join the adventure. And because we believe every football fan should look and feel their best, you'll find a range of sizes and styles to suit.

Unlock your best performance

One of the best parts of being a fan is playing the game yourself. That's why we make our Chelsea F.C. football kits with pro-quality materials. Take our Aero-FIT technology—it moves air between your skin and the fabric, eliminating cling and sweat in seconds. This means you can stay cool and fresh while racing down the pitch. Meanwhile, open-hole fabric in high-heat zones allows for maximum ventilation—ideal for intense training sessions.

Inspire the next generation

At Nike, we know budding sports stars deserve the same top-quality gear as their heroes. So, we make our junior-sized Chelsea F.C. kits in the same high-performance designs you see in our adult range. Think super-stretchy weaves that flex with them so they can hone their skills. Tops with vents at the side seams deliver extra freedom of movement. And our comfortable shorts come with elasticated waistbands that stay in place. For maximum security, look out for shorts and joggers with drawcord fastenings that let them adjust their fit.

Layer up for cold-weather training

Football fans don't let the weather get in the way of their training. That's why you'll find gear that's perfect for layering in our Chelsea F.C. football kit range. Long-sleeved drill tops are ideal for early-morning training sessions. As you start to warm up, the sweat-wicking fabric will keep you comfortable. Meanwhile, our super-soft Tech Fleece joggers and hoodies are perfect for staying warm while still repping your team. With a smooth feel on the inside and outside, they're built to keep you snug. For leg coverage, reach for our over-the-calf football socks. Ideal for keeping your shinpads in place, they're designed with strategically placed cushioning that helps you stay moving.

To a better future

Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. Want to join us? Choose Chelsea F.C. kits and football shirts with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.